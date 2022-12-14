ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

‘Notorious’ abortionist, clinic are unworthy of Pueblo | OPINION

It is unfortunate that the Pueblo City Council tabled a measure that would have maintained the status quo in Pueblo — no abortion clinics operating in the city. Instead, Pueblo will be home to one of the most notorious late-term abortionists in the country. If “whole life” advocates like...
PUEBLO, CO
Support constructive new ideas at public schools | Colorado Springs Gazette

The central school district of Colorado Springs, District 11, has long needed change and swift results. It appears the district is on the right track. District 11 has underperformed for years. Despite new taxes to give the schools more money, test scores have declined, teachers have left and parents have opted to enroll their children in higher-performing districts.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

