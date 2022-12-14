Read full article on original website
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: The History of Trenton’s Friends Meeting House
The Friends Meeting House is one of Trenton’s oldest and most historic buildings. Today, we take a journey through the landmark’s iconic past. The Friends Meeting House is one of Trenton’s remaining relics of the Colonial era. The structure was built in 1739 and was initially utilized as a place of worship for Quaker settlers who resided in the region. Although the Quakers had been settled along Delaware since the 1680s, there would not be an established meetinghouse in part for several years. However, after finally receiving permission from the Chesterfield Meeting, another regular group of Quakers in the area, the Society of Friends in Trenton, was able to construct a proper gathering place in November 1739.
trentondaily.com
Capital Health Launches Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College
Trenton is a vibrant community brimming with talent and potential. A new initiative is taking that potential to the next level and making education accessible for some of our city’s most deserving residents. Capital Health’s Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College is a unique opportunity for Trenton...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $250,000 TO THE MARIAN ANDERSON HOUSE AND MUSEUM
Philadelphia, Pa. (DECEMBER 14, 2022)— Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) was joined by the leadership of the Marian Anderson Historical Residence and Museum (Marian Anderson Museum) on Wednesday, December 14 to present a check for $250,000 to help the non-profit with operating expenses and to complete renovations to the facility.
Trentonian
Real Trenton mayor needs to take on school violence issue (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Doug Palmer no longer leads the City of Trenton. However, the former undefeated five-term mayor sounded like he still held the title this week. Palmer stood inside Trenton Social and voiced concern about the city’s growing school violence problem. Palmer said he could not excuse antisocial behavior but firmly...
trentondaily.com
Skil-Lit Café Named Favorite Restaurant of 2022
As a city brimming with incredible culinary options, it’s hard to choose a favorite, but this year the Skil-Lit Café came out on top. The Trenton Eat Local Club has announced that the Skil-Lit Café (113 South Warren Street, Trenton, NJ) has been named their favorite restaurant of 2022. Each year, the Trenton Eat Local Club gathers regional foodies to taste their way through the Capital City. Although the competition was fierce, Skil-Lit Café was ultimately chosen for their delicious food, great energy, and friendly staff. The group also identified some other stand-outs this year, including:
Salvation Army gifts toys to hundreds of Camden families, more wanted
The Salvation Army Kroc Center is accepting toy donations through the weekend. Hundreds of families in Camden are getting a little help this holiday season. The Salvation Army Kroc Center is hosting a Christmas toy shop where families can pick out two gifts for every child in their household who is 12 years old and under, all for free.
wbgo.org
Trailblazing actress and singer Melba Moore talks about her days at Arts High School in Newark, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her new album "Imagine"
On the December 17 edition of the WBGO Journal, host Doug Doyle has an exclusive interview with Tony Award winner and trailblazing singer, television host and actress Melba Moore. Topics include:. Melba's new album "Imagine" The upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Growing up in a music family.
philasun.com
SUBURBAN NEWS: First annual update from Delaware County’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer Lauren Footman
During County Council’s December 7 public meeting, the County’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Lauren Footman presented the 2022 Impact Report, detailing the significant progress being made toward the county’s DE&I goals in 2022. The creation of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer was a priority of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington Christmas tree-lighting ceremony goes above and beyond
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Christmas tree-lighting event in Irvington on Wednesday, Dec. 7, brought residents together to kick off the holiday season. Hosted by Mayor Tony Vauss, the event included an inflatable snowman bounce house, an ice skating rink, a train ride for children, food, and toy giveaways accompanied by a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Speakers included state Sen. Renee Burgess, Council President Jamillah Beasley and Councilwoman October Hudley.
Friends' Central School investigates racial slur written on locker
Friends’ Central School is investigating after it said officials found a racial slur written on a gym locker last weekend. A parent with knowledge of the incident says the graffiti in question was the N-word.
3rd annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party helps raise money for good cause
This year, the block party, hosted by the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, added on two additional families who've lost their law enforcement loved ones.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
(MILLVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group announced on December 15th that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick's store,...
Apparent winners called in Trenton’s runoff election
The votes are in but the winners of Trenton’s runoff election for two city council seats are still not clear —thanks to low turnout and a mere handful of votes separating the candidates. In the South Ward, the winner appears to be state worker Jennifer Figueroa Kettenburg with more than 53% of the vote, 309 votes to be exact. But in the North Ward, Jennifer Williams is hanging onto a narrow 11-vote lead over her opponent Damian Malave. Those results are unofficial, as mail-in ballots are counted and the county clerk certifies the tally. It’s a shaky end to a tumultuous year in the capital city.
New Jersey Globe
No new vote counts in Trenton until next week
The counting of ballots for two seats on the Trenton City Council where the runoff elections remain too close to call will resume at 9 AM on Tuesday, December 20, election officials told the New Jersey Globe. In the North Ward, Jennifer Williams leads Algernon Ward by 11 votes, 401...
N.J. Assembly leader scolds lawmakers for ‘name-calling, insults and smug responses’
In a rare speech from his lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton, one of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials scolded fellow lawmakers Thursday for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions — and urged them to be more respectful to each other and their office.
Delaware County mother stuck in Mexico with no idea when she can come home
Karen Serrano Roberts has been living in hotels and Airbnbs for a year and a half in a country where she knows few people.
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
New Jersey Globe
Trenton runoffs: Figueroa Kettenburg has clear path to victory; Williams win in North Ward still uncertain
Runoffs for city council seats in the North and South wards remain too close to call, leaving open the possibility that the state’s capital city won’t have a quorum to reorganize on January 1. Jennifer Williams has an 11-vote lead over Algernon Ward, 401 to 390, in the...
fox29.com
Meek Mill, Michael Rubin host Philly sports event for families impacted by criminal justice system
PHILADELPHIA - Rapper Meek Mill and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin teamed up with local sports teams to provide children with a "once-in-a-lifetime event." The REFORM Alliance hosted more than 25 children from Pennsylvania and New Jersey whose lives "have been negatively impacted by an unjust probation system." The children's day...
