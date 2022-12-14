The Friends Meeting House is one of Trenton’s oldest and most historic buildings. Today, we take a journey through the landmark’s iconic past. The Friends Meeting House is one of Trenton’s remaining relics of the Colonial era. The structure was built in 1739 and was initially utilized as a place of worship for Quaker settlers who resided in the region. Although the Quakers had been settled along Delaware since the 1680s, there would not be an established meetinghouse in part for several years. However, after finally receiving permission from the Chesterfield Meeting, another regular group of Quakers in the area, the Society of Friends in Trenton, was able to construct a proper gathering place in November 1739.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO