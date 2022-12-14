ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

This Week in History: The History of Trenton’s Friends Meeting House

The Friends Meeting House is one of Trenton’s oldest and most historic buildings. Today, we take a journey through the landmark’s iconic past. The Friends Meeting House is one of Trenton’s remaining relics of the Colonial era. The structure was built in 1739 and was initially utilized as a place of worship for Quaker settlers who resided in the region. Although the Quakers had been settled along Delaware since the 1680s, there would not be an established meetinghouse in part for several years. However, after finally receiving permission from the Chesterfield Meeting, another regular group of Quakers in the area, the Society of Friends in Trenton, was able to construct a proper gathering place in November 1739.
COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $250,000 TO THE MARIAN ANDERSON HOUSE AND MUSEUM

Philadelphia, Pa. (DECEMBER 14, 2022)— Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) was joined by the leadership of the Marian Anderson Historical Residence and Museum (Marian Anderson Museum) on Wednesday, December 14 to present a check for $250,000 to help the non-profit with operating expenses and to complete renovations to the facility.
Skil-Lit Café Named Favorite Restaurant of 2022

As a city brimming with incredible culinary options, it’s hard to choose a favorite, but this year the Skil-Lit Café came out on top. The Trenton Eat Local Club has announced that the Skil-Lit Café (113 South Warren Street, Trenton, NJ) has been named their favorite restaurant of 2022. Each year, the Trenton Eat Local Club gathers regional foodies to taste their way through the Capital City. Although the competition was fierce, Skil-Lit Café was ultimately chosen for their delicious food, great energy, and friendly staff. The group also identified some other stand-outs this year, including:
Irvington Christmas tree-lighting ceremony goes above and beyond

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Christmas tree-lighting event in Irvington on Wednesday, Dec. 7, brought residents together to kick off the holiday season. Hosted by Mayor Tony Vauss, the event included an inflatable snowman bounce house, an ice skating rink, a train ride for children, food, and toy giveaways accompanied by a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Speakers included state Sen. Renee Burgess, Council President Jamillah Beasley and Councilwoman October Hudley.
Apparent winners called in Trenton’s runoff election

The votes are in but the winners of Trenton’s runoff election for two city council seats are still not clear —thanks to low turnout and a mere handful of votes separating the candidates. In the South Ward, the winner appears to be state worker Jennifer Figueroa Kettenburg with more than 53% of the vote, 309 votes to be exact. But in the North Ward, Jennifer Williams is hanging onto a narrow 11-vote lead over her opponent Damian Malave. Those results are unofficial, as mail-in ballots are counted and the county clerk certifies the tally. It’s a shaky end to a tumultuous year in the capital city.
No new vote counts in Trenton until next week

The counting of ballots for two seats on the Trenton City Council where the runoff elections remain too close to call will resume at 9 AM on Tuesday, December 20, election officials told the New Jersey Globe. In the North Ward, Jennifer Williams leads Algernon Ward by 11 votes, 401...
