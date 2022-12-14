ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person, multiple pets dead in Arvada apartment fire

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

1 killed, 3 injured in apartment fire in Arvada 02:06

One person and multiple pets died in an apartment fire in Arvada early on Wednesday morning. Three people were injured, including an Arvada police officer.

Arvada Fire

According to the Arvada Fire Department, it was just after midnight when crews responded to Village West Apartments at the corner of West 58th Avenue and Urban Street, where there was heavy fire and smoke.

In an update on the scene about 5:45 a.m., AFD confirmed one person and multiple pets died due to the fire. Arvada Fire did not know the number of pets that perished in the fire. Multiple other people in 10 units at the apartment building were displaced in the fire, and three other people were taken to the hospital for treatment, which included an Arvada police officer.

CBS

Aurora Police Department tweeted their officers were assisting evacuation efforts and ended up needing treatment for smoke inhalation.

Several people were rescued from the balcony of the apartment building that was involved in the fire. Once people were safe on the ground, a warming bus was available for them to keep warm during the active response.

Many tenants told CBS News Colorado that the smoke was so thick in some areas that they couldn't see past their doors and had to escape on the balcony. Several families said it was terrifying and disorienting.

"I heard the pounding on the door, opened the door, saw the smoke, slammed it shut and went and woke up my kids and my husband, by the time we got back to the door, it was just black smoke," said one resident.

"It's absolutely tragic. We didn't know until this morning that there was a fatality so it definitely hits home, we feel for that tenant and that family," said another resident.

American Red Cross also responded to assist residents who became displaced by the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

