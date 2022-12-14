Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
wilcosun.com
Giant tortoise enjoys adventure in Old Town
A giant 12-year-old African Sulcata tortoise was found wandering Old Town a few streets from the Square Thursday, December 15. The tortoise was discovered by neighbors and sequestered in a truck bed until Animal Control Officer Angela Jones was able to collect her. After posting about the tortoise on the Georgetown Animal Service’s website, the pet’s owner responded a few hours later and picked…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas mourns loss of community member
Pat Morin was a man known for his integrity, work ethic and dedication to his family, friends and community. As the owner of City Automotive Services, he adhered to the values of being reliable and honest. Morin was just beginning to take life at a slower pace when he was struck and killed while rendering aid to a stranded motorist. Morin’s daughter, Bethany Hair, said he spoke to her recently…
wilcosun.com
Georgetown to close city offices, facilities for the holidays
Georgetown city offices and facilities are closing this month in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday. Closures will take place December 23 and 26, as well as Monday, January 2, at the following locations: City Hall, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. Street Council and Courts Building and Municipal Court, 510 West Ninth Street Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Avenue …
dailytrib.com
Quest High School student killed in car accident; memorial Dec. 20
A vehicle accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Logan Hanson of Bertram, a student at Quest High School in Burnet. The wreck happened on Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home...
kut.org
After years of negotiation, renovations begin on Austin’s oldest publicly owned homes
Alexis Henderson stands in the kitchen of her former home at Rosewood Courts in East Austin. The place is abandoned now, save for a couple items. A rag on the stairwell. A video game decal on the bedroom wall. Henderson points up at a thick pipe in the wall, above...
wilcosun.com
Frank Augustus Tompkins II
Frank Augustus Tompkins II passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Frank was born in Corpus Christi on August 29, 1935, to John L. and Cora Lee McDonald Tompkins. He was educated in Corpus Christi, and in 1953 was a member of the very first graduating class of W.B. Ray High School. Frank received his Bachelor of Business…
Hot dog, burger joint Dog Haus in Four Points celebrates reopening Dec. 1
Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points, which originally opened in 2020, celebrated its grand reopening with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Dog Haus) Dog Haus Biergarten, a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken had a reopening ceremony Dec. 1 at 7710 N. RM 620 Ste. 750, Austin, to commemorate the location’s new owners Mike and Heather Durbin.
3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin
3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
wilcosun.com
Public Notice — December 18, 2022
YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. YOU MAY EMPLOY AN ATTORNEY. IF YOU OR YOUR ATTORNEY DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN ANSWER WITH THE CLERK WHO ISSUED THIS CITATION BY 10:00 A.M. ON THE MONDAY NEXT FOLLOWING THE EXPIRATION OF TWENTY DAYS AFTER YOU WERE SERVED THIS CITATION AND PETITION, A. DEFAULT...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 9-15, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund
KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
What gives with the ‘Buscar’ graffiti?
It's all over Austin: on light poles, stop signs, overpasses, underpasses and buildings. Buscar. So what gives?
Deadly crash closes SH 29 in Georgetown
Georgetown Police said first responders are responding to the SH 29 crash near Wood Ranch Road. That's east of Wolf Ranch.
Austin couple's cookie company wins prestigious award for baking up safe spaces
Wunderkeks gets a lot of validation already. The Austin-based cookie company (rather than a brick-and-mortar bakery, it ships its goods) got its big break when actress Busy Phillips tweeted about a cookie overstock, and the rest has been meteoric. Besides rave reviews online, a night at the Oscars, and two South by Southwest panels coming up, the LGBTQ-owned company now has one very official endorsement under its belt: the Proudly Austin Award from the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.The cookie company joins 2021 and 2020 winners, Still Austin Whiskey Co. and Austin FC, in creating strong communities around LGBTQIA+ interests....
CBS Austin
Fatal crash on Highway 29 and Wood Ranch Road causes traffic
GEORGETOWN, Texas — First responders are working on a fatal crash on Highway 29, west of Wood Ranch road and west of Wolf Ranch. This crash is causing traffic delays, as Highway 29 is completely shut down. Drivers will not be able to travel in both directions, due to the crash. Officials are requesting for everyone to avoid the area.
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
KWTX
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Facebook’s parent company, Meta, on Thursday announced it is pausing construction of is new facility in Temple. “In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans,” said a Meta spokesperson in a statement sent to KWTX.
South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years
Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
