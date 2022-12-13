Read full article on original website
High School Sports Results Friday December 16
(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 23 points and 9 rebounds with Ellie Voth adding 16) (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 16 points)
St. Cloud Snow Total Early Wednesday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we've had five inches of snow here in St. Cloud Wednesday morning. We're now at about 8.1 inches for the month of December. St. Cloud averages 7.8 inches of snow in the month of December. We're at 13.3 inches now for...
St. Cloud Rescinds Snow Emergency
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The city of St. Cloud has rescinded the snow emergency that was issued Friday. As of 10:00 AM Saturday morning, the snow emergency was lifted due to favorable weather conditions. City officials are reminding residents there may be some isolated slippery intersections that are being...
Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers
The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
Winter Storm Warning Continues Until 9:00 p.m. Thursday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Strom Warning will remain in place until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. We can expect heavy snow, especially during the morning hours. Five to eight inches of snow are possible. Winds will be gusting up to 35 miles an hour. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce...
More Rounds of Snow, Dangerous Wind Chills in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The week before Christmas will bring a mix of winter weather to Minnesota. The National Weather Service says we could get up to an inch of snow on Monday. The greatest chance for snow is in northern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. The arrowhead region is...
A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota
Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
Stearns County Road 133 Realignment Recommendation Turned Away
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for the Stearns County Highway Department after county commissioners were uncomfortable approving the recommended alignment alternative for County Road 133. That alignment would bring County Road 133 to the north near 19th Avenue and connect it with Theisen Road...
Over A Foot of Snow in St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week. The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.
Snowmobiler Hurt in Crash in Morrison County
FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a snowmobile crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 18-year-old Peyton Magney of Little Falls was driving a snowmobile in a ditch along Highway 115 near Fort Ripley when the snowmobile hit the railroad tracks and she was thrown from the vehicle.
