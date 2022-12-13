ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1390 Granite City Sports

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud Rescinds Snow Emergency

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The city of St. Cloud has rescinded the snow emergency that was issued Friday. As of 10:00 AM Saturday morning, the snow emergency was lifted due to favorable weather conditions. City officials are reminding residents there may be some isolated slippery intersections that are being...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers

The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Winter Storm Warning Continues Until 9:00 p.m. Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Strom Warning will remain in place until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. We can expect heavy snow, especially during the morning hours. Five to eight inches of snow are possible. Winds will be gusting up to 35 miles an hour. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce...
1390 Granite City Sports

A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota

Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Over A Foot of Snow in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week. The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy