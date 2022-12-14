ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
WTVC

Dry & chilly weekend, then tracking possible Arctic blast later next week

A chilly night ahead with a clear sky and overnight temperatures through Saturday Morning ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. A chilly, but dry weekend ahead. Partly sunny on Saturday with afternoon temperatures only reaching the low/mid 40s. A little more sun on Sunday with a morning low from 28 to 32 and afternoon high in the mid 40s.
WTVC

Drier & colder for the weekend.....Potential Arctic blast late next week

Clearing and colder through the night with overnight lows ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunshine and chilly for Friday with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 40s. A dry and colder than average weekend with sunshine and daily highs in the mid 40s with morning lows in the 20s.

