Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in Waite Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Magalo Jimale was driving south on Highway 23 when she lost control of her vehicle and slid off the road and into the ditch hitting a utility pole.
Kleis: Snow Removal Expectations for St. Cloud Residents
The more than a foot of snow in the St. Cloud area this week has caused residents to dig out driveways and sideways. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON. He says the city ordinance requires residents to clean off sidewalks within 24 hours of the completion of the snowfall event. Kleis indicated that before they would go out and cite someone they would give at least 48 hours. He says the reason for this is people may be waiting for what they think is the completion of the snow event.
St. Cloud Declares A Snow Emergency
ST. CLOUD (WJON News ) -- St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency. It will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will be in effect for 72 hours unless it is rescinded earlier when all the roads are plowed. This a reminder that parking restrictions will be enforced...
St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash
ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
Rock County Star Herald
What's the legal length of snow plow mounted on truck?
Question: Last week I noticed a truck with a snowplow blade on it. It took up the whole traffic lane. It was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet, 6 inches in...
1390 Granite City Sports
Over A Foot of Snow in St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week. The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.
1390 Granite City Sports
What St. Cloud Can Learn From Fargo About Downtown Revitalization
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is just in the beginning stages of a plan to revitalize its downtown, but if we want a good example of how to do it successfully we don't have to look any further than our neighbors to our north in Fargo. They've...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Ask a Trooper: What is allowed length for a snow blade?
Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches...
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
Man Charged in Police Chase and Crash in North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Formal charges have been filed against a man who is accused of leading authorities on a chase through St. Cloud that severely injured another driver. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is charged with several felonies, including criminal vehicular operation, the theft of a vehicle, criminal damage to property, fleeing police, and drug possession.
Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers
The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota
Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
Winter Weather Advisory Replaces Winter Storm Warning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Storm Warning in much of central Minnesota and has replaced it with the Winter Weather Advisory. The Advisory will be in place until 9:00 p.m. We could see up to an additional inch of snow Thursday evening. The...
Residents Hear ‘Bold’ Vision for Future of Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In order for St. Cloud's downtown to grow it needs to be much more walkable, with a lot more mixed uses. That is the basic takeaway from the downtown Summit featuring two national experts on the topic. The event was held Monday night at the...
fox9.com
VIDEO: Deer chased by large canine in Minnesota
St. FRANCIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Fox 9 viewer captured some video deer fleeing from what appears to be a coyote. Elena Pavlova sent the video taken near St. Francis Wednesday of deer fleeing from a lager canine. The DNR says after watching the video they believe the canine...
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
Rain, Snow, Sleet Will Fall Across Minnesota Tuesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow, sleet, and rain will make its way across Minnesota Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the main change from the previous forecast is for less freezing rain and more sleet. Areas in west central and north central Minnesota will see more snow. There is a...
MN Department of Public Safety Has A Way To Make Their Job Safer
You know, every once in a while someone in government comes up with a pretty good idea and this is a great example of just that. I would think that one of the most nerve racking things for any law enforcement when making a traffic stop standing beside the car as the driver digs through all the different compartments in their car attempting to locate their registration and insurance, etc. info.
Eighth Shady’s Location Coming to Central Minnesota
ST. ANNA (WJON News) -- The owners of the Shady's Bar and Grill properties are adding an eighth location. Co-owner Lee Mergen says they are taking over RReV's Lakeside Tavern in St. Anna. Most people might know it better as The Landing which is what it was called for about 35 to 40 years.
St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold
St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0