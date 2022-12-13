Read full article on original website
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
Sedalia Police Reports For December 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to the 1300 block of South Moniteau Avenue for a report of a disturbance. After speaking with the parties involved, a primary physical aggressor was determined, and an arrest was made. Michael A. Colvin, 80, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 16, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies spotted a vehicle in motion on the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was known to Deputies to have a revoked driving status. The vehicle was stopped at the Temp Stop store, 4575 South Limit Avenue. Deputies got out and spoke with the driver, Vladimir T. Shalnev, 36, of Sedalia. During a consent search of the vehicle, Deputies located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges of Driving While Suspended and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia are being sought through the Pettis County Prosecutor.
Man Hiding in Back Seat Arrested for Felony Stealing
Deputies conducted an investigative traffic stop in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue on the evening of Dec. 10. During the traffic stop, Deputies identified a male subject hiding in the backseat as John W. Sant Sr., 41, of Smithton. Sant was discovered to have a Greene County warrant...
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
Scammers And Frauds Are Everywhere – But You Can Outsmart Them This Holiday Season
I don't know if you've been keeping track of it lately, but it seems like scamming and fraud are in the local news a lot more these days. In fact, just the last couple of weeks, there's been a few instances in the reports of people getting scammed out of almost five grand. And some people are trying to get away with passing bad bills in Marshall. Heck, even I got an email from the "Coronavirus Jobkeeping Office" just the other day. They only wanted a photocopy of my driver's license and Medicare card!
Warsaw Woman Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by 90-year-old Roy W. Burnfin of Warsaw, was on US 65 at Route BB, when the driver failed to yield to a northbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 82-year-old Emma E. Collister of Warsaw around 9:15 p.m.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Odessa Man Injured in Lafayette County Crash
An Odessa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by 50-year-old Roland L. Stillwell of Odessa, was on Missouri 131, north of I-70 around noon, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, then struck a culvert and overturned.
A Magical Drive Thru Xmas Light Display Could Be Missouri’s Best?
When the sun goes down, and it is really dark outside, it sure is nice to check out Christmas lights. The brighter, the better. Well, maybe not Christmas Vacation bright, but you get the idea. Now we have the Light Up Liberty drive through that is very nice every year, but if you would like to drive to see another one, you may find that North Pole Acres in Oak Grove Missouri will be worth the 1 hour drive.
Want Fish & Chips? Missouri’s On The Hook Food Truck May Be For You
I was scrolling through my Facebook the other day, and an event popped up that they thought I would be interested in. Truthfully, I don't know how their algorithm works, or why certain things pop up on my feed, and I don't care to know. But this was a Facebook event telling me that On The Hook was going to be bringing their Fish and Chips food truck was going to be in Sedalia. I thought I would try them out.
Versailles Teen Injured After Car Hits Tree
A Versailles teen was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Friday morning in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Ashley N. Bland of Versailles was on Route D, 517 feet north of Snipe Road (northwest of Versailles) around 9:15 a.m., when Bland failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
City of Sedalia Christmas Light Contest Results Listed
The City of Sedalia announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Light Contest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. "Thanks to our judges from Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, we are pleased to announce the winners of Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest," read a press release.
Snow Removal Plan in Place at Heckart Center
The Sedalia Park Board met Thursday night at the Heckart Community Center with four members present and one via cell phone. The meeting was postponed by one week due to several members under the weather last week. Also, the November meeting was canceled, therefore the board approved the minutes from their Oct. 13 meeting and paid bills for October and November.
Sedalia’s Hidden Gems: Coffee Port Café
You guys, I've never really been a coffee person. I mean, I like it fine. The smell is amazing. My boyfriend drinks it every day, pretty much all day long. But then, he might have a problem. And clearly he has problems in judgement because he's dating me on purpose. But I like coffee, too. I have some candies in my desk drawer in my office that are latte flavored. And somebody always makes coffee in the break room. But I never really drink that much of it, I guess it just wasn't my thing. Now hot teas, that is more my thing. But it can be hard to find just the right spot for YOUR thing, right? Right.
Daum Museum Receives Missouri Arts Council Grant Funds
The Missouri Arts Council has awarded $3,500 to the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the State Fair Community College Sedalia campus. The funds will be used to offer professional development to Missouri educators, including elementary and secondary teachers in SFCC’s 14-county service region and SFCC’s faculty. The...
Warming Shelter Open Tonight in Sedalia
The shelter is located at St. Patrick Church, 415 E. 4th Street. The forecast calls for a low of 22 tonight, and a high of 31 Saturday. The low for Saturday night is expected to be 18. Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 40, and on Monday, a 50...
