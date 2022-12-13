You guys, I've never really been a coffee person. I mean, I like it fine. The smell is amazing. My boyfriend drinks it every day, pretty much all day long. But then, he might have a problem. And clearly he has problems in judgement because he's dating me on purpose. But I like coffee, too. I have some candies in my desk drawer in my office that are latte flavored. And somebody always makes coffee in the break room. But I never really drink that much of it, I guess it just wasn't my thing. Now hot teas, that is more my thing. But it can be hard to find just the right spot for YOUR thing, right? Right.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO