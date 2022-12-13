Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Myrtle Beach
One of the best family destinations on the east coast, Myrtle Beach, SC, is packed with exciting things to do. Start your vacation days off right with a hot and hearty breakfast to get fueled up for a day of fun along the Grand Strand. You’ll find plenty of options for breakfast goodies, from fresh, homemade biscuits and gourmet omelets to stacks of pancakes.
Myrtle Beach Bowl helps Myrtle Beach economy
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –The Myrtle Beach Bowl activities have already kicked off. UConn and Marshall’s football teams have been experiencing everything Myrtle Beach and Conway have to offer. The Myrtle Beach Bowl started in 2020, but they had to limit fans due to the pandemic. Now in its third year, it is looking to […]
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach?
The most quintessential thoroughfare in Myrtle Beach is Ocean Boulevard. It is lined with some of our grandest hotels, modest motels, fabulous beachfront homes, and beachfront cabanas that you can’t even spend the night in. It boasts restaurants, amusement parks, an art museum and so much more. It is a major artery. But figuratively speaking it is our major artery, it is the heart of Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
You can have a fiesta of food at Roca Roja
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Roca Roja strives to provide you with the most unique Mexican Cuisine and experience as well as providing you the best views. They’re on the Cherry Grove Marsh so the views are easy. They work to secure the great food and atmosphere. Find out...
country1037fm.com
Two South Carolina Cities Are In Trip Advisor Top 10 Winter Destinations
Two South Carolina Cities we love to visit made Trip Advisor’s Top 10 winter destinations. Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head made the list this year. Trip Advisor picks the cities based on users’ searches for winter travel. The searches for Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head increased year over year. We only visited Hilton Head during the summer months so far. However, several times in years past, we took post Christmas trips to Myrtle Beach. Even though I love the typical summer beach atmosphere, I love the winter beach vibe for different reasons. We still found things to do and fun places to go. The activities are just more indoor focused. Plus, the crowds are smaller. And, the hustle and bustle is a little calmer after Christmas. If you’ve never tried a holiday beach trip, I recommend it. I enjoy the cold weather and not bringing all the sand into the house every day!
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America
This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in South Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In South Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
WMBF
Carolina-based fast food chain awards 2 Myrtle Beach teachers with ‘holiday bonuses’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eleven teachers in six states received $500 “holiday bonuses” from a Carolina-born fast food chain, including two in Myrtle Beach. As part of its 12 Days of Bo*, Bojangles donated $500 gift cards to 11 teachers across the brand’s footprint. Two of...
BEACH BITES: Captain Archie’s
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Captain Archie’s in Little River is a staple in the area and was even named after a Grand Strand legend. Captain Archie “Poo” McLauchlin passed away on Oct. 27, but his legacy and restaurant live on. “In 1981, Captain “Poo” McLauchlin decided he’d like to have a place to gather […]
Man wins $1 million lottery prize in Myrtle Beach area on his way to work
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man won a $1 million lottery prize in the Myrtle Beach area while he was on his way to work, according to lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold at Murphy Express at 557 International Drive, officials said. The $10 ticket won the man, who wished to remain anonymous, […]
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Self taught cake artist whips up successful business
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whipping up a cake comes easy to many but Kayla Tencza whips up masterpieces. Tencza grew up learning and loving how to bake fresh bread, cakes and pies, thanks to the women in her family. “Everything was just always made from scratch. I don’t really...
wpde.com
Pet of the week: Zori is a little bundle of joy howling her way into your heart
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a little bundle of joy named Zori. Staff at Kind Keeper No-Kill Animal Rescue said she is six weeks old and came into the shelter with her litter of six when she was only one day old.
wpde.com
Free Christmas meals available for order at several Grand Strand pick-up locations
WPDE — A non-profit and volunteer program is providing free Christmas dinner to anyone who needs it along the Grand Strand. The Community Christmas Dinner, which provides the meals, will have food ready for pick up at several satellite locations:. St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. 3301 Highway...
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
wpde.com
Finalists announced for Ed's Car Contest!
WPDE — The finalists for Ed's Car Contest have been selected!. ABC15 has been running a contest for several months to find one lucky winner for Ed Piotrowski's blue Camaro. The infamous giant Bobble-Ed made many stops along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee where people took a picture to enter for a chance to win. Hundreds of you visited the Bobble-Ed, sometimes more than once, and were creative with your submissions.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach gas station sells $10,000 Mega Millions ticket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at a Circle K on Highway 511 on Friday. The customer matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win the prize. On Tuesday at 11 p.m. the Mega Millions...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Myrtle Beach single mother walking one hour to work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking one hour to work each way received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. The mother of three young children was gifted a newly refurbished vehicle from Caliber Collision and GEICO.
Traffic delays possible as crews will move house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic delays will be possible Tuesday evening as crews will move a house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90, according to city officials. Beginning at 7 p.m., the house will be moved from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach to a new location […]
