“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Border crisis: U.S. court rejects maintaining asylum restrictions
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
Mann's CR vote consistent in 117th Congress
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sixth short-term continuing resolution on the national budget this week, but Tracey Mann voted against it, to make a point. "The government funding expires here today," Mann said. "On Wednesday night, there was legislation that would just kick the...
Senate passes bill to ban TikTok on government devices
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s bill to ban TikTok on government devices unanimously passed the Senate for the second time, according to a statement from the Senator's office. The bill would follow up on steps already taken by the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the...
🎥Fed raises key interest rate again and signals more to come
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight Wednesday by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.
