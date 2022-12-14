ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
TEXAS STATE
Mann's CR vote consistent in 117th Congress

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sixth short-term continuing resolution on the national budget this week, but Tracey Mann voted against it, to make a point. "The government funding expires here today," Mann said. "On Wednesday night, there was legislation that would just kick the...
Senate passes bill to ban TikTok on government devices

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s bill to ban TikTok on government devices unanimously passed the Senate for the second time, according to a statement from the Senator's office. The bill would follow up on steps already taken by the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Hutchinson, KS
