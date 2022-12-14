Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, former UCF LB, announces SEC transfer destination
Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste has landed at Ole Miss after 4 seasons at UCF. The former Knights linebacker announced on Thursday evening that he was headed to Oxford to continue his college career. A Florida native and former UCF team captain, Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal just days after UCF fell to...
therebelwalk.com
Coach Yo encourages Ole Miss faithful to show up for her team’s games
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball game Wednesday against Jacksonville was Kids Day for the program. The game’s attendance (8,958) broke a program record for a single game, with the atmosphere matching that of a tournament game. Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after the game...
Ole Miss Offers Purdue Commitment Fields Ahead of Oxford Trip
Ole Miss targets Louisiana native in late flip attempt
Albany Herald
Inside Zach Arnett’s Abrupt Ascension at Mississippi State
Fox & Hound is a bar and grill nestled in the north Mississippi town of Southaven. There is nothing spectacular about it. It’s got a pool table or two, some dart boards and serves burgers, wings and buckets of cold beer.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss wide receiver reportedly decides to enter NCAA transfer portal
Ole Miss brought in a ton of transfers for the 2022 season. Now, ahead of the 2023 season, it seems the Rebels are losing a valued member of their 2021 recruiting class to the NCAA transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Bralon Brown will explore his transfer options...
Once again, the Rebels dug a massive hole they couldn't climb out of
Like 11 days prior, the Ole Miss came out and laid an egg on the court. Also like 11 days prior, the Rebels fought their way back into a manageable deficit, but couldn't finish the job. As a result, the Rebels are now sitting at 7-3 following a 72-61 defeat...
Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history
UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
Mississippi lineman airlifted after being attacked by pit bulls after making service call
A Mississippi lineman was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by pit bulls after making a service call. WJTV in Jackson reports that Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was attacked after finishing a call near Holcomb in Carroll County on Dec. 13. When the lineman’s...
hottytoddy.com
Noble Named Oxford School District Teacher of the Year
The Oxford School District has selected Jeana Noble, an Oxford High School biology teacher, as Teacher of the Year. Noble has been teaching at Oxford High since 2013 but has 40 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools. Noble earned her Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State...
actionnews5.com
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
deltastate.edu
Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push
CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
hottytoddy.com
Della Davidson Principal Named Administrator of the Year
The Oxford School District has named Della Davidson Elementary Principal, Patches Calhoun, its Administrator of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Calhoun is in her second year as principal of Della Davidson where she also served as assistant principal under Marni Herrington, OSD Chief Academic Officer, for four years. During her time as assistant principal, Della Davidson Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education.
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
actionnews5.com
Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, classmates, and much of the Oxford community continue to rally in support of a missing Ole Miss student. Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee will rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse in disapproval of Timothy Herrington’s Jr. recent release. They also want...
wtva.com
Tupelo Cracker Barrel vandalized
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone knocked out windows at the Cracker Barrel in Tupelo. The restaurant had to turn away customers Thursday morning as a result. Employees would not say what happened. WTVA has reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for information.
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
desotocountynews.com
Barton to announce campaign for District Attorney
A candidate will Tuesday officially emerge and start his campaign for District Attorney, challenging the current officeholder who also has said he plans to run for election next November. Hernando attorney Matthew Barton is expected to state his intentions. Barton is part of the Little & Barton PLLC law firm...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Man Arrested for Intimidating a Witness
After investigation, Derrian Pegues, 23, of Oxford, Mississippi was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief. Pegues was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and given a $2,500 bond. On December 2nd, Pegues reached back out to the victim from the previous incident. Pegues was then arrested and...
Comments / 0