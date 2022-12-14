ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, former UCF LB, announces SEC transfer destination

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste has landed at Ole Miss after 4 seasons at UCF. The former Knights linebacker announced on Thursday evening that he was headed to Oxford to continue his college career. A Florida native and former UCF team captain, Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal just days after UCF fell to...
ORLANDO, FL
therebelwalk.com

Coach Yo encourages Ole Miss faithful to show up for her team’s games

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball game Wednesday against Jacksonville was Kids Day for the program. The game’s attendance (8,958) broke a program record for a single game, with the atmosphere matching that of a tournament game. Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after the game...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss wide receiver reportedly decides to enter NCAA transfer portal

Ole Miss brought in a ton of transfers for the 2022 season. Now, ahead of the 2023 season, it seems the Rebels are losing a valued member of their 2021 recruiting class to the NCAA transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Bralon Brown will explore his transfer options...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history

UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Noble Named Oxford School District Teacher of the Year

The Oxford School District has selected Jeana Noble, an Oxford High School biology teacher, as Teacher of the Year. Noble has been teaching at Oxford High since 2013 but has 40 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools. Noble earned her Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
deltastate.edu

Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push

CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
BATESVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Della Davidson Principal Named Administrator of the Year

The Oxford School District has named Della Davidson Elementary Principal, Patches Calhoun, its Administrator of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Calhoun is in her second year as principal of Della Davidson where she also served as assistant principal under Marni Herrington, OSD Chief Academic Officer, for four years. During her time as assistant principal, Della Davidson Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Cracker Barrel vandalized

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone knocked out windows at the Cracker Barrel in Tupelo. The restaurant had to turn away customers Thursday morning as a result. Employees would not say what happened. WTVA has reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for information.
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Barton to announce campaign for District Attorney

A candidate will Tuesday officially emerge and start his campaign for District Attorney, challenging the current officeholder who also has said he plans to run for election next November. Hernando attorney Matthew Barton is expected to state his intentions. Barton is part of the Little & Barton PLLC law firm...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Man Arrested for Intimidating a Witness

After investigation, Derrian Pegues, 23, of Oxford, Mississippi was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief. Pegues was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and given a $2,500 bond. On December 2nd, Pegues reached back out to the victim from the previous incident. Pegues was then arrested and...
OXFORD, MS

