The Oxford School District has named Della Davidson Elementary Principal, Patches Calhoun, its Administrator of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Calhoun is in her second year as principal of Della Davidson where she also served as assistant principal under Marni Herrington, OSD Chief Academic Officer, for four years. During her time as assistant principal, Della Davidson Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education.

OXFORD, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO