The Willows Museum will host its annual Christmas Open House on Thursday.

“Guests are welcome to view the museum displays and visit with neighbors and friends,” said museum officials.

According to officials, there will also be a performance from the Minnotite Youth Choir at 6:15 p.m. and refreshments will be served.

The Willows Museum is located at 336 W. Walnut St. in Willows.

For more information, call 530-934-5644.