ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

UMMC, Blue Cross reach agreement

JACKSON, Miss. — The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement. "Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating network providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the federal employee plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states," according to a joint statement.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson rental registry program aims to prevent neglect, blight

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is taking a closer look at neglected properties. A town hall was held Thursday to discuss and help the major issue of blight in the Capital City. A proposed ordinance includes changes that ensure rental units are in compliance with property maintenance, a local registered agent or representative of the rental unit who lives in Jackson, as well as ensuring rental units are properly registered.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Hinds County deputy injured in crash

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A Hinds County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday. Sheriff Tyree Jones said at about 12:50 p.m. that the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Deadly shooting started with fight over doughnuts

JACKSON, Miss. — Bond was set Thursday morning for the JSU student accused of killing his roommate and hiding the body in a car on campus. Investigators say the deadly shooting stemmed from a fight over doughnuts. MBI investigators testified during a preliminary hearing that JSU police told them...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man who escaped from Clinton police captured, facing more charges

CLINTON, Miss. — The Clinton Police Department has captured a Raymond Detention Center inmate after escaping from a transport van Wednesday. According to Clinton police, Marcavious Palmer, 19, ran after officers opened the transport van door by the side of the detention center. Officials said he was caught at his girlfriend's house off of Springridge Road.
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

State leaders push policy changes to TANF requirements

JACKSON, Miss. — Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the State Capitol today to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’sTemporary Assistance for Needy Families program in a hearing that targets expanding the reach of assistance to families in need. The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy