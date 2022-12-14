Read full article on original website
Jackson State preps for Celebration Bowl, last game with Coach Prime
ATLANTA — The Jackson State Tigers are preparing for their last game with head coach Deion Sanders at the helm. "I think we did everything we set out to do, and then some," Sanders said during news briefing Friday. The SWAC champs take on North Carolina Central, the champions...
UMMC, Blue Cross reach agreement
JACKSON, Miss. — The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement. "Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating network providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the federal employee plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states," according to a joint statement.
Jackson rental registry program aims to prevent neglect, blight
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is taking a closer look at neglected properties. A town hall was held Thursday to discuss and help the major issue of blight in the Capital City. A proposed ordinance includes changes that ensure rental units are in compliance with property maintenance, a local registered agent or representative of the rental unit who lives in Jackson, as well as ensuring rental units are properly registered.
Hinds County deputy injured in crash
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A Hinds County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday. Sheriff Tyree Jones said at about 12:50 p.m. that the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
Deadly shooting started with fight over doughnuts
JACKSON, Miss. — Bond was set Thursday morning for the JSU student accused of killing his roommate and hiding the body in a car on campus. Investigators say the deadly shooting stemmed from a fight over doughnuts. MBI investigators testified during a preliminary hearing that JSU police told them...
Man who escaped from Clinton police captured, facing more charges
CLINTON, Miss. — The Clinton Police Department has captured a Raymond Detention Center inmate after escaping from a transport van Wednesday. According to Clinton police, Marcavious Palmer, 19, ran after officers opened the transport van door by the side of the detention center. Officials said he was caught at his girlfriend's house off of Springridge Road.
Hundreds of children will have a merry Christmas thanks to Salvation Army's Angel Tree
JACKSON, Miss. — Hundreds of children in the Jackson community will have a very merry Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree and toy donation. The distribution was held Thursday at the Salvation Army on Beasley Road. Salvation Army leaders said more than 1,200 children received toys. "The...
State leaders push policy changes to TANF requirements
JACKSON, Miss. — Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the State Capitol today to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’sTemporary Assistance for Needy Families program in a hearing that targets expanding the reach of assistance to families in need. The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the...
