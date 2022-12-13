ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Futurism

Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile

One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
CoinDesk

Inside Sam Bankman-Fried's First Bahamas Court Hearing After His Arrest

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told a Bahamas judge on Tuesday that he was not waiving his right to fight extradition to the U.S. The former titan of industry appeared in a Nassau, Bahamas courtroom on Tuesday morning to face an extradition order from the U.S. on federal charges of wire fraud, conspiracy and other allegations.
CoinDesk

Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time

It has now been more than a month since the CoinDesk report that unraveled Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, what could be one of the largest and most egregious criminal frauds in human history. But we’re still getting a steady stream of horrifying revelations, like desiccated victims being excavated from a serial killer’s basement on live TV. On the brighter side, we also have some fresh insight into the severe consequences Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators are likely to face.
CoinDesk

Top FTX Group Exec Tipped Off Bahamian Authorities About Possible Fraud

A top executive of the FTX group of companies told Bahamas police that funds were commingled between the crypto exchange and its sister trading firm Alameda Research as early as Nov. 9, court documents show. CoinDesk Global Policy and Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the latest developments in FTX's bankruptcy.
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. The Royal Bahamas Police Force arrested FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The founder of the collapsed crypto exchange will appear...
thenewscrypto.com

U.S Fed Investigate Sam Bankman-Fried Over Terra Luna Collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated by U.S. Federal prosecutors and SEC. Alameda Research may be more responsible for a significant portion of UST sell orders. An unexpected turn was revealed in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX disaster despite U.S. representatives summoning SBF to testify at a hearing on December 13, the House Committee on Financial Services.
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried Was a ‘Pathological Liar’: Congressman

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Wednesday FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is a “pathological liar.” Torres, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, added that “there’s evidence to suggest this much.”. Torres, who represents New York’s 15th district,...
thecoinrise.com

The Bahamas Has Been Rocked By FTX Collapse

The Wall Street Journal reports that the collapse of FTX has shaken the Bahamas, an island nation that had made cryptocurrency entrepreneurs feel welcome with its “copacetic regulatory touch.” Since tourism and offshore banking contribute so much to the country’s GDP, the Bahamas has been striving to find strategies to enhance its economy.
CoinDesk

FTX CEO Warned Not to ‘Obstruct’ Bahamas Probe as He Gives Testimony

The Bahamas securities regulator has reacted angrily to what it says are "misstatements" made by the chief executive of FTX, accusing John J. Ray III of obstructing an investigation into the collapsed crypto firm. In a statement circulated as Ray gave evidence to the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services,...

