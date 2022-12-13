Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'
The FTX cofounder said he'll appear before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday to discuss the collapse of the crypto exchange.
Binance's CEO tried to warn Sam Bankman-Fried: 'The more damage you do now, the more jail time.'
"Stop now, don't cause more damage," Zhao said in a group chat as he feared the FTX founder's moves would crack crypto, the New York Times reported.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Futurism
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile
One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
CoinDesk
Inside Sam Bankman-Fried's First Bahamas Court Hearing After His Arrest
NASSAU, The Bahamas — Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told a Bahamas judge on Tuesday that he was not waiving his right to fight extradition to the U.S. The former titan of industry appeared in a Nassau, Bahamas courtroom on Tuesday morning to face an extradition order from the U.S. on federal charges of wire fraud, conspiracy and other allegations.
The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill was indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud related to COVID relief loans
Joe Harding "fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA," prosecutors alleged.
CoinDesk
Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time
It has now been more than a month since the CoinDesk report that unraveled Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, what could be one of the largest and most egregious criminal frauds in human history. But we’re still getting a steady stream of horrifying revelations, like desiccated victims being excavated from a serial killer’s basement on live TV. On the brighter side, we also have some fresh insight into the severe consequences Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators are likely to face.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is 'one of the greatest fraudsters in history' and a 'master manipulator,' Binance CEO says
"FTX killed themselves (and their users) because they stole billions of dollars of user funds. Period," Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested for Wire Fraud and Conspiracy to Defraud the United States
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. In a shocking turn of events, Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12 by Bahamian authorities at the request of the U.S. Southern District of New York. On today’s episode, NLW covers the charges as well as reviews the SEC and CFTC complaints.
CoinDesk
FTX Bankruptcy Court Is Warned Against Granting Bahamas 'Dangerous' IT Access
A dispute over access to FTX’s computer systems deepened Wednesday, with Judge John Dorsey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware attempting to smooth the waters on rival claims from the U.S. and the Bahamas. Giving access to FTX's platform would let funds slip away to an untrustworthy Bahamas...
CoinDesk
Top FTX Group Exec Tipped Off Bahamian Authorities About Possible Fraud
A top executive of the FTX group of companies told Bahamas police that funds were commingled between the crypto exchange and its sister trading firm Alameda Research as early as Nov. 9, court documents show. CoinDesk Global Policy and Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the latest developments in FTX's bankruptcy.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. The Royal Bahamas Police Force arrested FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The founder of the collapsed crypto exchange will appear...
thenewscrypto.com
U.S Fed Investigate Sam Bankman-Fried Over Terra Luna Collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated by U.S. Federal prosecutors and SEC. Alameda Research may be more responsible for a significant portion of UST sell orders. An unexpected turn was revealed in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX disaster despite U.S. representatives summoning SBF to testify at a hearing on December 13, the House Committee on Financial Services.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Was a ‘Pathological Liar’: Congressman
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Wednesday FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is a “pathological liar.” Torres, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, added that “there’s evidence to suggest this much.”. Torres, who represents New York’s 15th district,...
thecoinrise.com
The Bahamas Has Been Rocked By FTX Collapse
The Wall Street Journal reports that the collapse of FTX has shaken the Bahamas, an island nation that had made cryptocurrency entrepreneurs feel welcome with its “copacetic regulatory touch.” Since tourism and offshore banking contribute so much to the country’s GDP, the Bahamas has been striving to find strategies to enhance its economy.
CoinDesk
FTX CEO Warned Not to ‘Obstruct’ Bahamas Probe as He Gives Testimony
The Bahamas securities regulator has reacted angrily to what it says are "misstatements" made by the chief executive of FTX, accusing John J. Ray III of obstructing an investigation into the collapsed crypto firm. In a statement circulated as Ray gave evidence to the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services,...
Comments / 0