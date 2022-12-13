Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Robert Harold Adkins
Bob Adkins, 84, of Wetumpka Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home in Tavares, Florida on December 12, 2022 with his wife by his side. Remembrance of life for Bob will be Friday, December 16th 2022 at 3:00 pm at Steverson, Hamiin and Hilbish 226 E Burleigh Blvd, Tavares, Fl. Visitation will be held at the same location beginning at 2pm.
leesburg-news.com
James Lawrence Pauly
James Lawrence Pauly, 60, of Eustis, Florida, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. Born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, he moved to Eustis in 1995. He was a professional maintenance engineer in the property management industry. James went to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church High School in Pottsville, PA. James served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and was an avid Conservative Republican. It brought him the most joy spending time with his children and grandchildren.
leesburg-news.com
Man hanging around dumpster arrested at Leesburg Square
A Fruitland Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning near a dumpster at the rear of the stores at Leesburg Square on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was performing a security check at the shopping center when he saw a man and a woman near a dumpster after all the stores had closed.
leesburg-news.com
Woman jailed over meth in book bag
An Altoona woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after methamphetamine was found in her book bag during a traffic stop in Eustis. Crystal Lee Neely, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was a backseat passenger in a white Ford stopped by a Eustis police officer shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Bay Street and East Wilt Avenue because its window tinting was too dark, according to the police report.
leesburg-news.com
Stop sign violator bursts into tears during traffic stop in Leesburg
A man pulled over for a stop sign violation burst in to tears and told the Lake County deputy that he “did not want to go back to jail” as he was removed from his van. The van’s driver, 43-year-old Peter Ahn of Zellwood, was seen running a stop sign at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday by the deputy at County Road 44 and Emeralda Road in Leesburg. Ahn told the deputy he did not have a license and that is when he burst into tears.
leesburg-news.com
Lake Minneola High School student caught with THC oil
A 16-year-old Lake Minneola High School student was arrested last Friday after THC oil was found in his backpack on school property. The student, whose name is withheld because he is a minor, was seen by a teacher holding a vape pen in the classroom. The teacher asked the student for the pen and he refused to hand it over, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office report.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man charged with fleeing deputies who deployed Stop Sticks to end chase
Lake County sheriff’s deputies used Stop Sticks to apprehend a Leesburg man after a high-speed chase that started when he failed to come to a full stop at a stop sign. Richard Allen Sistrunk, 37, of 9835 Variety Road, was charged with fleeing/eluding a patrol vehicle after the incident, which started Friday night when a deputy observed a white Hyundai fail to come to a complete stop at the sign while turning north from Pine Island Drive onto Harbor Shores Road.
leesburg-news.com
DUI suspect doubts intoxication level claiming he’s ‘blown hundreds of times’
A Howey-in-the-Hills man told Leesburg police that he had “blown hundreds of times” and there was no way he would blow .07 or exceed the legal intoxication limit. Leesburg officers observed a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jesse L. Graham early Sunday morning in the turn lane in the 900 block of South 14th Street. Graham made several lane violations as the officers followed him before they initiated a traffic stop.
