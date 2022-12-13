Miss Arkansas is at the Miss America Pagent and is in the process of the competitions and interviews this week. Ebony Mitchell of Harrison, Arkansas was crowned Miss Arkansas back on June 18 making her the 4th black Miss Arkansas. But more history was made that night when she and the Teen Miss Arkansas made history as they both took the crowns, making it the first time that both crowns were won by women of color in Arkansas. Now Ebony is representing Arkansas in the big one, the Miss America Pagent held in Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

