Raw oysters from Texas linked to norovirus outbreak, CDC says
WASHINGTON — Food safety and public health regulators are warning people about Texas-harvested raw oysters linked to a norovirus outbreak. The raw oysters, harvested from TX 1 in Galveston Bay, Texas, between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7, were recalled after 211 gastrointestinal illnesses were reported across multiple states. The...
Report: Texas attorney general’s office sought state data on transgender Texans
HOUSTON — This past summer, the Texas Attorney General's Office reportedly asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to compile a list of individuals who had changed their gender on their Texas driver's licenses and other department records during the past two years. According to a report by The...
'We're still all in a mode of PTSD' | Is ERCOT ready for the temperatures to drop?
TEXAS, USA — We may not see a repeat of the 2021 Texas winter storm, but with cold weather on the horizon, many of us think back to the power problems that crippled Texas and led to hundreds of deaths. On Friday, ERCOT said this time around, the grid...
