Xenia Community Schools tackle Doug Adams Stadium renovation project

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Big news for Xenia Community Schools athletics: The Board of Education has approved an agreement to complete the first phase of renovations at Doug Adams Stadium.

Plans for the home of the Buccaneers include four new energy efficient light poles, ADA-compliant seating options, increasing seating for the home team from 3,500 to 4,000 seats, a new press box and 110 new parking spaces, according to a release.

Doug Adams Stadium averaged 2,500 to 3,000 visitors for each Friday night football game this fall.

In addition to high school and middle school football, the stadium is used for soccer, lacrosse, and track teams, as well as youth leagues and local club soccer teams. It sees hundreds of competitions throughout the spring, summer and fall each year, the release states.

Once the initial phase of renovation is complete, a second phase would include other major areas in need of renovation, focused on locker rooms and other site structures.

