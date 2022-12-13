Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOcean Springs, MS
Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"Bryan DijkhuizenGulfport, MS
Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
Related
Mississippi Press
USAF Thunderbirds returning to Biloxi in 2023
BILOXI, Mississippi -- For the first time in more than three years, the unmistakable red, white and blue jets of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will roar above Biloxi in 2023. The Thunderbirds, formally known as the 3600th Air Demonstration Unit, released their 2023 schedule this week and it includes...
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
ourmshome.com
The end of an era:Hubbard’s saying farewell to Ocean Springs
The Hubbard era is almost over at Ocean Springs High School. Mark Hubbard is retiring as the OSHS Athletics Director after more than 15 years on the job. He announced his retirement several months ago and Friday was officially his last day on the job. A former Greyhound standout on...
WPMI
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis police officers worked as veterinarian in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Two Bay Saint Louis Police Officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The incident allegedly began when Sergeant Steve Robin and officer Brandon Estorffe responded to a motel for a guest in distress. "At one point,...
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness
A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on I-10. It happened in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit. I-10 traffic was shut down while emergency crews treated the injured and cleared the roadway. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 10...
WLOX
Criminologist Tom Payne talks about two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now...
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment
Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
WDAM-TV
USM leads Rice, 17-3, at halftime of the LendingTree Bowl
MOBILE, Ala.. (WDAM) - Trey Lowe III threw for a score on the University of Southern Mississippi’s first possession and Frank Gore Jr. ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run in the early minutes of the second quarter to help push the Golden Eagles to a 17-3 halftime lead over Rice University at Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl.
WLOX
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson’s machine can still sew. “Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910,” he said. “And it works.”. This sewing machine is one of Jackson’s favorite items, but there’s more. You name...
themadisonrecord.com
Alabama Defeats Mississippi In High School All-Star Football Game
MOBILE- Two fourth quarter touchdowns enabled a 14-10 come-from-behind by Alabama over Mississippi in the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic played at Whitney Hancock Stadium in Mobile. The Alabama squad struggled for three quarters, but scored twice in the final nine minutes to carve out a four-point victory. The win...
WLOX
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive. Happening Now: Weiner Wonderland on full display in Woolmarket. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WLOX
RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight people were sent to the hospital late Thursday night after a massive crash on I-10. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit, and involved a total of five vehicles. Interstate traffic was shut down for a period...
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
WLOX
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
Comments / 0