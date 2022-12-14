Closing deals is challenging to say the least, but when given the right formula to do it successfully and easily, then it becomes an art – especially when it’s powered by sales enablement. The key to a well-implemented sales strategy starts at the root: using an insight-driven coaching technique that delivers aligned goals, values, and utility. Anticipating buyers’ needs is essential for a positive sales interaction and when salespeople can do their homework on a buyer, they’ll be able to generate more organizational revenue.

2 DAYS AGO