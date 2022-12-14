Read full article on original website
Acosta Bolsters Retail Sales Operations, Digital, Commercial Leadership and Capabilities
Key Strategy, Transformation Leaders Also Elevated. Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today announced leadership and organizational changes that will bolster the company’s Sales Agency In-Store operations, Digital Commerce capabilities, and Commercial strategy and support, delivering enhanced services and outcomes for the company’s CPG clients and retail customers. The company also announced new and evolved roles for its Strategy and Transformation leadership to strengthen the design and execution of its strategic initiatives.
BMC Assures Revenues for Retailers with Control-M
Application and data workflow orchestration turns data complexity into a competitive advantage. BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today revealed how well-known global brands, including REWE digital GmbH and Aspiag Service, use the Control-M platform from BMC to automate application and data workflows. With the integration of Control-M, these brands can ensure all business processes powering modern retail operations happen in order and on time – keeping customers happy, stock on shelves, and registers full.
Sales Coaching and How to Get it Right to Close Deals
Closing deals is challenging to say the least, but when given the right formula to do it successfully and easily, then it becomes an art – especially when it’s powered by sales enablement. The key to a well-implemented sales strategy starts at the root: using an insight-driven coaching technique that delivers aligned goals, values, and utility. Anticipating buyers’ needs is essential for a positive sales interaction and when salespeople can do their homework on a buyer, they’ll be able to generate more organizational revenue.
Bright Pattern Named “Hot Vendor” by Aragon Research
Vendors selected for the “Hot Vendor” report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative. Bright Pattern, a leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, announced it has been included in the list of “Hot Vendors” by Aragon Research, Inc. Bright Pattern was formally presented with their award on December 8, 2022 at the virtual event, Aragon Transform 2022, Aragon Research’s annual awards ceremony.
CommScope Announces Launch of New Service Provider Channel Partner Distributor Program
Program introduces new tools, resources, and incentives for CommScope channel partners. CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month. The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources,...
Greenscreens.ai Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive
This award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Greenscreens.ai as one of this year’s Top Tech Startup, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.
CLEVR and Mendix Collaborate to Power the Future of Fashion and Retail
A cloud-native product lifecycle management system developed by CLEVR, the fast-growing technology solutions company, is now on the SAP Store. Building on a rich history serving brands such as Marlies Dekkers, Van Bommel, and the Amsterdam Fashion Institute. CLEVR combines deep fashion and retail industry knowledge with market-leading expertise in Mendix low-code to deliver a solution that accelerates the design to sales process. Mendix DLM for Fashion and Retail:
Split.io Announces Split Commit, its New Global Partner Program
As demand for feature management accelerates, the company unveils its partner strategy for Solutions and Technology Providers and Public Cloud Marketplace participation. Split.io, the leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider, today announced the launch of Split Commit, its Global Partner Program, providing Split’s network of global technology and solution partners with the resources, tools and technology to grow their business and ensure customer success. Additionally, the launch of Split Commit highlights the importance of Split’s marketplace strategy, having entered two of the biggest cloud marketplaces in the past year – AWS and Microsoft Azure.
ALE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Customer Support
Guidewire and ALE Solutions (ALE), a FLEETCOR company and a leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, announced that ALE has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. ALE is a temporary housing provider for insured policy holders displaced from their homes. As a Solution partner, ALE’s Ready for...
Vendasta Harnesses the Power of AI to Reduce the Technology Burden for Small Businesses
Integrating AI into the Vendasta platform will help SMBs work faster and more efficiently. Vendasta announced a new product feature that harnesses the power of AI. Applying artificial intelligence within the Vendasta platform will help Vendasta partners and their customers, SMBs, use technology to interact with their audiences faster and easier.
CarNow Launches Advanced Desking and Showroom Additions to its Real-Time Retail Platform
Latest additions to platform further enable real-time workflows, saving time, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing friction points within the car-buying experience. CarNow, the automotive industry’s leading digital retailing and messaging platform, announced the general availability of next generation desking and showroom solutions within its comprehensive Real-Time Retail platform that create a more frictionless and responsive car buying experience for customers and seamlessly connect online and in-store shopping processes.
ITA Group Launches AI-Powered Channel Sales Claims Management Solution
ITA Group expands its channel sales claims functionality to a fully managed artificial intelligence (AI) processing and management solution. The new solution replaces human-driven processes and forms with automation and a simple photo upload or direct feed from distributors and wholesalers. Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are used to significantly improve the validation process by scraping information from invoice images to identify and confirm product-specific items for eligibility—even among competitive brands on the same receipt.
Integrity Tool & Mold Selects Palantir to Support its Growth
Palantir Technologies Inc, a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise and Integrity Mold & Tool (“Integrity”), a global pioneer in the tool and mold industry, announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company’s growth and cement its leading position in the market.
Sabio Group Aims to Empower the Global Contact Centre Workforce in New Campaign
Sabio has launched a new campaign – ‘Empowering People to Deliver Excellent CX’ – encouraging Advisor autonomy & empowerment across the contact centre industry. Customer Service Advisors need powerful technology and solutions to deliver excellent customer experiences (CX) • Many are still faced with working environments...
Wolters Kluwer and EY US Extend Strategic Alliance to Help Companies Accelerate Digital Transformation
EY will leverage Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution to help companies streamline financial processes, integrate business planning, and drive regulatory compliance. Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that it has expanded its strategic alliance with Ernst & Young...
New Digital Tools Empower Changing Australian Enterprises
Pandemic effects and a growing focus on sustainability help to drive digital transformation using emerging technologies, ISG Provider Lens report says. Enterprises in Australia have significantly increased their use of digital tools and transformation services in recent years as information technology has continuously advanced in several areas, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
CDK Global Chosen as Exclusive Digital Retailing and Preferred DMS Partner for Hyundai Auto Canada
CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, has been selected by Hyundai Auto Canada as the exclusive digital retailing partner and one of its preferred technology partners for Dealer Management Systems (DMS) for its dealer network of more than 200 rooftops across Canada. With implementation that started in...
WNS Acquires Two Firms to Enhance Digital Analytics and Procurement Capabilities
WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced it has acquired The Smart Cube, a leader in platform-driven research and analytics (R&A) focused on procurement and supply chain, and OptiBuy, a leading European provider of procurement platform consulting and implementation solutions. These assets are complementary to WNS’ existing offerings and strengthen the company’s capabilities in both high-end procurement and advanced analytics.
Gladly Secures $55 Million Funding to Expand Innovation of its Customer Service Platform
Following 100% YoY growth, Gladly remains committed to helping brands build customer loyalty through personalized customer service. Gladly, the only customer service platform built around people, not tickets, announced it has secured $55 million in funding from Riverwood Capital, a global investor in high-growth technology companies, with participation from existing investors including Greylock, GGV, NEA and Glynn Partners. The investment will be used to further support innovation of Gladly’s people-centered customer service platform, used to assist commerce brands in moving from the transaction era to the loyalty era.
Volkswagen Group Selects Ivalua to Improve Efficiency, Transparency, and the Employee Purchasing Experience
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and Capgemini, a global IT services and consulting firm, today announced that after a comprehensive evaluation of available technology solutions, the Volkswagen Group has chosen Ivalua’s platform to digitize its global indirect procurement processes for the Group’s entire brand portfolio. A...
