Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Title 1 funding changes result of 2017 federal audit, Tennessee Dept. of Education says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — School districts in Polk County and Bradley County learned this week their federal Title 1 funding would be less in the coming year. Both school districts told us the news came without warning. And they said they had already set plans in place next school year.
WTVCFOX
'Very proactive, very aggressive:' Tennessee DCS promises changes after disastrous audit
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In the wake of an audit that revealed the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) is in poor staffing shape when it comes to helping kids at risk, the department's commissioner is promising 'very proactive, very aggressive' changes. A Tennessee Comptroller audit released this week revealed...
WTVCFOX
'That's terrible:' Georgia lawmakers look for ways to raise law enforcement pay statewide
FORSYTH, Ga. — Should law enforcement in Georgia be paid more?. That's the focus of a committee in Atlanta made of up lawmakers from across the state. Not only did they recommend an increase in pay, but they also want an optional state wide law enforcement retirement plan. "Nationally...
WTVCFOX
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
WTVCFOX
Miss Georgia places Top Five in Miss America Finals
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- All across Georgia, eyes were on Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis during the 2023 Miss America Competition finals and, while she didn't take home the crown, she came out with a top-five finish. Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke took the coveted title on Thursday night at...
WTVCFOX
Drier & colder for the weekend.....Potential Arctic blast late next week
Clearing and colder through the night with overnight lows ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunshine and chilly for Friday with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 40s. A dry and colder than average weekend with sunshine and daily highs in the mid 40s with morning lows in the 20s.
Comments / 0