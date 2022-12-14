ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Miss Georgia places Top Five in Miss America Finals

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- All across Georgia, eyes were on Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis during the 2023 Miss America Competition finals and, while she didn't take home the crown, she came out with a top-five finish. Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke took the coveted title on Thursday night at...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WTVCFOX

Drier & colder for the weekend.....Potential Arctic blast late next week

Clearing and colder through the night with overnight lows ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunshine and chilly for Friday with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 40s. A dry and colder than average weekend with sunshine and daily highs in the mid 40s with morning lows in the 20s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy