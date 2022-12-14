ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wall Street ends lower after latest Fed rate hike

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
  • Summary
  • Companies

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower in volatile trading on Wednesday following a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher rates for a longer period.

The central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023, as well as a rise in unemployment and a near-stalling of economic growth.

The Fed's latest quarterly summary of economic projections shows U.S. central bankers see the policy rate - now in the 4.25%-to-4.5% range - at 5.1% by the end of next year, according to the median estimate of all 19 Fed policymakers, up from the 4.6% view at the end of September.

In comments after the statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was too soon to talk about cutting rates as the focus is on making the central bank's policy stance restrictive enough to push inflation down to its 2% goal.

Economic data on Tuesday, which showed cooling consumer inflation for November, had heightened expectations a move by the Fed to halt rate hikes might be on the horizon next year.

“They may be using these sort of very aggressive dot plot forecasts to take any steam out of the easing that has gone on in the last couple of months," said Rhys Williams, chief strategist at Spouting Rock Asset Management in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, said of Feb policymakers.

"Conditions have eased, and that is their way of jawboning they are not going to let any easing really happen until they see unemployment go up."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 142.29 points, or 0.42%, to 33,966.35, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 24.33 points, or 0.61%, to 3,995.32 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 85.93 points, or 0.76%, to 11,170.89.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFsC5_0ji6qcFR00

Nearly all of the 11 major S&P sectors ended the session in negative territory, with healthcare (.SPXHC) the sole advancer. Financials (.SPSY), down 1.29%, were the worst performing sector.

Despite the Fed statement, U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower after initially jumping in the wake of the announcement.

The strategy of aggressive interest rate increases by major central banks around the world this year has increased worries the global economy could be pushed into a recession and weighed heavily on riskier assets such as equities this year.

Each of the three major averages on Wall Street are on track for their first yearly decline since 2018, and their biggest yearly percentage decline since the financial crisis of 2008.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) slipped 2.58% after a Goldman Sachs analyst trimmed the price target for the electric-vehicle maker's stock.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) tumbled 16.38% as brokerages cut their price targets following the telecom services firm's mega-spending plans for a higher-speed internet upgrade.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.15 billion shares, compared with the 10.55 billion-share average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 223 new lows.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Fortune

Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret

Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Reuters

Reuters

666K+
Followers
369K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy