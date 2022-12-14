ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Caterer apologises for 'inappropriate' hotdog named 'Anne Frankfurter'

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A caterer has apologised after it featured an inappropriately named hotdog on its menu.

The Viva Veggie Van, a plant-based caterer from the West Midlands, announced it was selling an "Anne Frankfurter" plant-based hotdog at the Birmingham Brewery Company taproom this weekend.

They described it as a "classic plant-based hot dog topped with raw onion, relish, ketchup and mustard" and it cost £7.

But when screenshots of the menu circulated on social media, there was a huge backlash and the taproom cancelled their stand.

In a statement, the brewers said: "A menu was shared last night by a 3rd party vendor who was booked to trade at our brewery tap room this weekend.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"We did not have sight of the menu before it was published and agree that the name of one of the dishes is totally inappropriate. The trader will not be trading with us."

Maria Finn, the owner of viva veggie van told the Jewish Chronicle that she didn't mean to be offensive. She said: "I can’t believe what’s happened. It was just playing with words, something to stand out, this business is me and my daughter.

"We never meant to upset anyone, I’m not a controversial person."

But she appeared to suggest there was method to her madness, adding: " Anne Frank was from Germany, from Frankfurt, and she didn’t eat meat."

She also said she had already ordered food for the three-day event this weekend so the cancellation will be "a massive hit" for her finances.

"This was going to be our first event, I got made redundant during Covid and started the business with my daughter," she said.

"We just wanted to do a small event before Christmas, we’ve ordered all our food now and there’s no other festivals this weekend for us to sell at. I'm very disappointed."

Karen Pollock CBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust told the JC in a statement: "Anne Frank was a young Jewish girl forced into hiding for two years before being deported to Auschwitz and then Bergen-Belsen where she was murdered.

"To use the name of a Holocaust victim as a marketing ploy will never be appropriate.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Nightclub gives lifetime ban to guest who tried to shame fellow clubber

Fabric nightclub in London has banned a guest who filmed another clubber and posted the footage on social media. The club, which has a no photo policy, responded to the clip which showed a scantily dressed guest dancing inside the venue.The footage featured the caption: “Yo I’ll never be going to fabric again after seeing this.”Fabric then replied to the tweet by saying: “Great, given this tweet, we’d prefer it if you didn’t come. Our club was built on the values of free expression and the freedom to dance and not be judged. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
Indy100

Katherine Jenkins reunited with lost luggage before singing at Pope’s concert

Katherine Jenkins’ lost luggage was returned “20 minutes” before she went on stage to perform for Pope Francis at a concert in Rome in a “Christmas miracle” on Saturday.The Welsh classical singer had warned she might have to pull out of performing at the Pope’s annual Christmas concert after accusing British Airways of losing her luggage.But the 42-year-old said she was reunited with her missing belongings, including her dress for the show, just before she went on stage on Saturday.[instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRRDnWsTxH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading expand=1]Her Instagram story states: “Update: With just 20 mins to go before I go on stage for the performance,...
Indy100

Mick Lynch had the best 'Alan Partridge' put-down for Richard Madeley

The beef between Mick Lynch and Richard Madeley has taken another development after the union boss called the presenter should be cast in an “Alan Partridge pantomime”.It comes after the pair clashed in a heated Good Morning Britain interview, which Lych, the general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), appeared on amid a series of planned rail strikes.The interview saw Madeley repeatedly interrupt Lynch and criticise the strikes at length, at one point telling the exasperated interviewee to “jog on”.Now, speaking during a panel with other union bosses hosted by the Mirror, Lynch hit...
Indy100

Can you solve GCHQ's 2022 Christmas puzzle which is easy enough for kids?

The Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has released a string of "fiendish" puzzles for Christmas, curated by a team of in-house masterminds. GCHQ is an intelligence and security organisation that provides signals intelligence and information assurance to the government and armed forces of the United Kingdom.The seven quizzes are featured on their director's Christmas card and are aimed at secondary school teens interested in science, tech and engineering. GCHQ sends the card to partners in the UK and around the world who work with them to counter threats, including hostile state activity, terror groups and organised crime gangs.The puzzles are...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy