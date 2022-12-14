Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs shocking Grace twist in Warren deathbed story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Warren Fox's cat-and-mouse game with mum Norma Crow and Grace Black over his health has continued in Hollyoaks. Friday's first-look E4 episode featured numerous twists and turns, with several reversals that may have upended viewers' expectations for what was actually happening in Warren's on-going health storyline. Warren...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms Mick and Janine's shock Christmas exit story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed a dramatic car chase in Mick Carter's final storyline. Danny Dyer is bowing out of his popular role as Mick over the festive season, with his exit due to air as part of this year's Christmas episodes. Charlie Brooks, who plays his on-screen partner Janine, is also departing.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs Dotty Cotton exit scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired exit scenes for Dotty Cotton. Milly Zero bowed out of the soap during a special Friday night episode, capping off a week of episodes focusing on the extended Cotton-Branning family in honour of the late June Brown. Friday's episode (December 16) revolved around the...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Warren plans own funeral after devastating discovery
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired a stunning twist for Warren Fox as he revealed the results of his liver test to Norma Crow. Warren has been plotting his revenge against his crime boss mum, knowing he only has months to live due to liver damage unless he can secure a donation from a matching donor.
digitalspy.com
Riverdale unveils new look at flashback season
Riverdale season 6 spoilers follow. Riverdale has unveiled its first look at the seventh and final season, which is set to take place in the past. The finale of the sixth season saw Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) destroy the comet that was zeroing in on the town of Riverdale, but time consequently reverted back to the 1950s as a result.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart addresses Liberty's exit from soap
Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart has addressed Liberty Savage's (temporary) exit. Scenes that aired this week on the Channel 4 soap saw Liberty jet off to New Zealand to start a new job, with the real-life reason for the departure being that Stoddart has gone on maternity leave. The actress shared...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks speaks out on shock Jada return story
EastEnders spoilers follow. Charlie Brooks has spoken out on how Jada's return story will impact Janine in EastEnders. Kelsey Calladine-Smith is coming back to the soap for its festive episodes as Jada could upend Janine's nuptials with Mick because the teen holds the key to all of Janine's lies. Since...
digitalspy.com
Unforgotten season 5 losing another star
Unforgotten spoilers follow. ITV's Unforgotten is losing another star for its fifth season. The show has already cast Being Human's Sinéad Keenan as the new female lead DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James, opposite Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan, following Nicola Walker's departure at the end of the previous series. Now,...
digitalspy.com
Gavin & Stacey star talks show future following Christmas special
Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has discussed the show’s future following the most recent Christmas special. The 2019 festive special ended on a cliffhanger as Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposed to Smithy (James Corden), with the broadcast becoming the most-viewed non-sporting event in over a decade. Page, who has...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles responds to Marlon and Naomi fan theory
Death in Paradise is all about the sun-soaked whodunnits, but viewers also love a bit of romance too, and we know that people have gotten excited over the prospect of Marlon and Naomi becoming an item after spotting some chemistry between them in previous episodes. When asked about the theories...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms 2023 kidnap story for Kat Slater and Tommy Moon
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed a terrifying 2023 storyline for Kat Slater and her son Tommy Moon. The pair will be kidnapped in mysterious circumstances in early January, setting the stage for a dramatic set of episodes. The show's New Year episodes see Kat's fiancé Phil Mitchell take centre...
digitalspy.com
14 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Jacob's father starts to cause trouble for the residents. Elsewhere, Fiz fears she's facing a miserable Christmas, while Daisy attends an important appointment about her health. Here's a full collection of 14 big moments coming up. 1. Jacob meets with his...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Gemma Winter to stage big protest in 2023 storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Gemma Winter is set to stage a big protest as part of a new storyline in 2023 on Coronation Street. In scenes set to air on the New Year, Gemma is left concerned after learning that Chesney Brown's son Joseph has gotten into trouble for using sign language at school.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle breaks down over Chas in sad Christmas scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed details of some heartbreaking Christmas scenes for Paddy Dingle. Paddy is due to face a life-changing shock as he finally discovers the truth about his wife Chas cheating on him. Two months ago, Chas was planning to leave the village forever to set up...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street hints at possible 2023 wedding for Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will hint at a possible wedding storyline for Chesney Brown and Gemma Winter in the New Year. The couple are currently pretending to be planning a wedding ceremony as part of Tyrone Dobbs' attempts to cover up his Christmas Day surprise for Chesney's sister Fiz Stape.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Samantha Giles calls for former couple to stay apart
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has stated her wish for a former couple to be kept apart on the soap. The actress, who plays Bernice Blackstock on the ITV soap, will see her character lock lips with ex-fiancé Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) over the festive period, but Giles isn’t too happy with this reunion.
digitalspy.com
Love Actually's Richard Curtis lines up new Christmas movie
‘Tis the season to be jolly, especially because Love Actually writer and director Richard Curtis is set to write yet another Christmas movie which will star Melissa McCarthy. According to Deadline, the film will be a Christmas comedy set in New York City and will be directed by Sam Boyd.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Justin Morgan shares Marilyn's secret as Heather danger continues
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan reluctantly shares Marilyn Chambers' big secret on UK screens in the New Year. The Summer Bay soap ended with a major cliffhanger on Channel 5 last month, as the final episode of 2022 saw Marilyn and her friends held captive by Heather Fraser.
digitalspy.com
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost addresses possible return for Jasmine Delaney
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost has addressed the possibility of returning to Summer Bay. The actress, who played Jasmine Delaney on the soap for four years until her departure in June, recently took part in a Q&A on her Instagram Story and responded to the many questions asking if she'd ever return.
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin teases conflict for Kim in rebooted series
Waterloo Road is coming back for a revival in the New Year, and while that's a cause for celebration for fans, the show itself will be filled with tension and drama, with the first day of term seeing a peaceful protest turn into a full-scale riot. Kim Campbell has taken...
Comments / 0