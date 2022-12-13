Read full article on original website
Gov. Inslee On Why No Middle-Class Tax Relief in WA [VIDEO]
Gov. Inslee told TVW this week why there won't be tax relief for citizens, especially middle-class. The Governor, speaking with TVW, claims other states have income taxes they could roll back, but because WA state doesn't have one, there's nothing he can do. He also blamed the homeless situation in our state as to why, presumably, the state has to spend more money.
