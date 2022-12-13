Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Twin sisters married twin brothers. Their kids are technically cousins but genetically brothers.
Briana and Brittany Deane hated each others' boyfriends as teenagers. "So often, we were in relationships with singletons who didn't understand our twin sister bond," Briana, one half of the identical twin sisters pair, told Insider. Deep down, the sisters nurtured a shared dream of marrying a set of identical twin brothers. "I think there was some underlying stress that if one of us got too serious with a singleton guy, then it would ruin this dream we had, which was always our hope, even though others told us it was unrealistic," Brittany said. So when Briana and Brittany met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, they knew they'd found something special.
After man finds friend frozen solid, doctors were surprised by the unexpected
The human body is a phenomenal thing. When Jean Hilliard, then 19 years old, was returning home from a night out in 1980, her automobile skidded on a patch of ice and went into a ditch. She knew she would have to walk to get assistance because her wheels were totally buried in the snow.
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
Husband tries to trick wife into getting him a massage through rub maps
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a colleague, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Emiliano Vittoriosi / UnsplashonUnsplash.
“My son won’t eat your old food,” mother-in-law trashes entire contents of fridge without permission
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister, Grace, recently got married to my new brother-in-law, Rich. It was a fabulous, over the top wedding that I don’t know how they were able to afford, but I am guessing some of the money came from Janice, Rich’s mom.
Mother Furious at 5-Year-Old for Lacking 'Basic Manners' After Receiving Present
Photo byPhoto by Marina Abrosimova on UnsplashonUnsplash. Among many of the parental responsibilities comes the need to teach one's child basic manners so that they can function well in normal society.
Daughter meets parents 2 decades after adoption: "They chose my family"
Hannah Jennings' parents were in high school when she was born. They kept the pregnancy a secret and did what they thought would be best for their baby. The teen parents placed their little girl with an adoptive family, hoping she would have a happy life.
Paul Kitching death: Popular Edinburgh chef dies aged 61
Paul Kitching, the Michelin-starred chef, has died aged 61, his wife has announced.Katie O’Brien announced the news on the Instagram page of Kitching’s 21212 Edinburgh, the restaurant he owns in the Scottish capital. “My love has gone. But what a love x,” she wrote alongside a picture of the chef. Kitching’s cause of death is yet to be disclosed. In a message sent to customers of the restaurant, O’Brien wrote: “Dear friends, It is with [a] heavy heart that I write to let you know that I've lost my love, Paul, who sadly passed away yesterday.“The death has come as...
CNBC
This 46-year-old went from living off $20,000 doing odd jobs to running a company that guides people up Mount Everest
Adrian Ballinger has summited Mount Everest eight times. It's challenging, perilous and rewarding, he says — and the same goes for running his own business. Ballinger, 46, has spent the past 25 years climbing the world's highest peaks, leading more than 150 international climbing expeditions across six continents. He's also the founder and CEO of Alpenglow Expeditions, a Olympic Valley, California-based company that helps roughly 6,000 clients per year summit those peaks themselves.
Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal review – an utterly shocking tale of the cash for babies scandal
This desperately compelling documentary twists like a thriller, yet maintains a clear head, as it explains an international adoption scandal that tore families’ lives apart
Mum wakes up from 'mummy makeover' op to find parts of her hands need amputating
A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.
‘We got so many things wrong!’ – How we made cult kids show Hey Duggee
The creator of the fabulously silly show reveals how it was almost called Chop Chop – while its busiest voice artist recalls playing an antelope golfer in the style of Katharine Hepburn. Grant Orchard, creator. Studio AKA wanted to do a children’s series and asked me to do it....
NME
KARA – ‘Move Again’ review: K-pop stalwarts return with a warm, nostalgic hug
Seven years ago, when Gyuri, Seungyeon and Hara left KARA, they did so with the promise that the group wasn’t disbanding. But as their lives changed – and the K-pop world bid a tearful farewell to member Goo Hara in 2019 – a sense of finality settled over all of us. Despite the members insisting they intended to reunite someday, the group’s run from 2007 to 2016, glorious as it was, felt like it was becoming a time capsule.
Good News Network
Strangers Join Together to Rent 15-Passenger Van after Flight was Canceled–Take 10-hour Road Trip Instead
A determined mother’s positive thinking got her daughter home when her flight was canceled by helping to organize other stranded passengers to pitch in for a rental car. Alanah Story was set for a 7:00 PM flight from Orlando to Knoxville when like so many others this year, it was delayed, then canceled.
This survival game pits players against an evil Thomas the Train-like monster
21-year-old Gavin Eisenbeisz created and developed the horror video game "Choo-Choo Charles" that has captured the attention of millions. Eisenbeisz shares his inspiration for creating the game, his processes in making it, and what it was like documenting the journey on Youtube.
Dad carries disabled son while traveling across the country: "Nature is for everyone"
A loving dad from Colorado is determined to make sure his disabled son can enjoy every outdoor adventure with the whole family. So, he carries him with the Kinderpack and shows him the wonders nature has in store.
Comments / 0