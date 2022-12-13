ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Twin sisters married twin brothers. Their kids are technically cousins but genetically brothers.

Briana and Brittany Deane hated each others' boyfriends as teenagers. "So often, we were in relationships with singletons who didn't understand our twin sister bond," Briana, one half of the identical twin sisters pair, told Insider. Deep down, the sisters nurtured a shared dream of marrying a set of identical twin brothers. "I think there was some underlying stress that if one of us got too serious with a singleton guy, then it would ruin this dream we had, which was always our hope, even though others told us it was unrealistic," Brittany said. So when Briana and Brittany met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, they knew they'd found something special.
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
Mary Duncan

“My son won’t eat your old food,” mother-in-law trashes entire contents of fridge without permission

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister, Grace, recently got married to my new brother-in-law, Rich. It was a fabulous, over the top wedding that I don’t know how they were able to afford, but I am guessing some of the money came from Janice, Rich’s mom.
The Independent

Paul Kitching death: Popular Edinburgh chef dies aged 61

Paul Kitching, the Michelin-starred chef, has died aged 61, his wife has announced.Katie O’Brien announced the news on the Instagram page of Kitching’s 21212 Edinburgh, the restaurant he owns in the Scottish capital. “My love has gone. But what a love x,” she wrote alongside a picture of the chef. Kitching’s cause of death is yet to be disclosed. In a message sent to customers of the restaurant, O’Brien wrote: “Dear friends, It is with [a] heavy heart that I write to let you know that I've lost my love, Paul, who sadly passed away yesterday.“The death has come as...
CNBC

This 46-year-old went from living off $20,000 doing odd jobs to running a company that guides people up Mount Everest

Adrian Ballinger has summited Mount Everest eight times. It's challenging, perilous and rewarding, he says — and the same goes for running his own business. Ballinger, 46, has spent the past 25 years climbing the world's highest peaks, leading more than 150 international climbing expeditions across six continents. He's also the founder and CEO of Alpenglow Expeditions, a Olympic Valley, California-based company that helps roughly 6,000 clients per year summit those peaks themselves.
NME

KARA – ‘Move Again’ review: K-pop stalwarts return with a warm, nostalgic hug

Seven years ago, when Gyuri, Seungyeon and Hara left KARA, they did so with the promise that the group wasn’t disbanding. But as their lives changed – and the K-pop world bid a tearful farewell to member Goo Hara in 2019 – a sense of finality settled over all of us. Despite the members insisting they intended to reunite someday, the group’s run from 2007 to 2016, glorious as it was, felt like it was becoming a time capsule.

