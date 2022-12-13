Steph Curry was in a good mood on Dec. 10 since his team, the Golden State Warriors, defeated the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals. His son, Canon Curry, was also in a good mood because he saw one of his buddies. “Hello, Klay Thompson,” Canon, 4, said while walking hand-in-hand with Steph, 34, into the Warriors locker room. Canon had turned around and saw his dad’s teammate and greeted him in a cute way that elicited laughs from everyone around. “Hey, what’s up, man?” Klay, 32, said in response.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO