Shaquille O'Neal Says LeBron James Would Be Willing To Give Anthony Davis The Ball If He Demanded It As The No. 1 Option
Anthony Davis has been extremely dominant for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and there is no doubt that he has been the best player on the team. He is currently averaging 27.7 PPG, 12.4 RPG, and 2.2 BPG. There is no doubt that many believe that Anthony Davis should...
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
Charles Barkley, Shaq Imitate Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on 'Inside The NBA'
The Barkley-Bayless feud will never cease.
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors
“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
Paul Pierce Names Anthony Davis The Only Player Who Can Match Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are constantly compared to each other, given the fact that they play the same position and are extremely dominant when attacking the rim. From a couple of seasons ago, they have been compared to one another by fans and analysts. Some think that AD has...
DeMarcus Cousins Says Chris Paul Is Not A Top Five Point Guard Of All-Time: “Every Time I Hear A Top 5 PG List, Chris Paul Is In It And I'm Not Really Sure Why."
As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul doesn't need a championship to consider himself among the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Unlike a lot of his peers, Chris lets his game do the...
1 Grizzlies player who must be traded soon
The Memphis Grizzlies are just getting started. Jaren Jackson Jr. returned after missing the start of the season, scoring 20 points in four consecutive games, the first time he has done that in his career. Ja Morant continues to play at an MVP-level, making jaw-dropping plays look routine, like this up-and-under layup in their recent matchup against the New York Knicks.
Steph Curry’s Son Canon, 4, Is Too Cute Chatting With Fellow NBA Star Klay Thompson: Watch
Steph Curry was in a good mood on Dec. 10 since his team, the Golden State Warriors, defeated the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals. His son, Canon Curry, was also in a good mood because he saw one of his buddies. “Hello, Klay Thompson,” Canon, 4, said while walking hand-in-hand with Steph, 34, into the Warriors locker room. Canon had turned around and saw his dad’s teammate and greeted him in a cute way that elicited laughs from everyone around. “Hey, what’s up, man?” Klay, 32, said in response.
"Half of the people went straight to the bus with the clothes we had on the game from last night, everybody’s drunk" — Stephen Jackson recalls how he and his team partied in Miami before a game
Jackson takes us behind the scenes of the famous "Miami flu"
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Moderate Sample Size Theater with Dan Favale
Justin is joined by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report and the Hardwood Knocks Podcast to discuss the Cavs at the one third mark of the season. They break down whether or not the team has lived up to expectations at this point, areas for improvement, road struggles and some of the big questions the team will need to assess between now and the trade deadline.
NBA
Stephen Curry Injury Update – 12/15/22
Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered an injury with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter of last night’s game in Indiana, underwent an MRI today in Philadelphia. The MRI confirmed that Curry experienced a left shoulder subluxation. A timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days.
Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk
The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined for bumping referee in Chiefs game
Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy took off his helmet on the field and bumped a referee during the team's game against the KC Chiefs.
NBA
NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events
NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson reveal the largest source of income in their post-playing careers
Both Barnes and Jackson said that their podcast "All The Smoke" is easily their biggest source of revenue right now
NBA
SPURS SIGN STANLEY JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Stanley Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Johnson becomes the 11th NBA Gatorade Call-Up during the 2022-23 season. Johnson, 6-6/240, has currently been playing with the Sioux...
NBA
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Friendliest, most positive Pelicans teammate
The vibes always seem to be immaculate in the New Orleans locker room, a result of the multitude of pleasant – and sometimes comedic – personalities who love to have fun. In this week’s Q&A, Pelicans.com scanned numerous veteran players on the roster to find out more about what keeps the mood so good around the squad.
NBA
Tatum Sets Celtics Scoring Record in LA
On Feb. 23, 2020, Jayson Tatum had such an impactful performance against the Los Angeles Lakers that LeBron James felt the need to send out a warning to the rest of the NBA. After being on the opposing end of Tatum’s then-career-high 41-point effort, James posted on Instagram a photo of himself standing to the right of the 21-year-old rising star at the STAPLES Center scorer’s table with a caption that read, “That boi to the left of me is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM!!”
NBA
Thunder Surprises Student Athletes with Holiday Shopping Spree
Solomon Davis, a 6-foot-6 junior at Millwood High School, has a basketball game on Friday against Douglass High School. On Thursday afternoon, he stood eye to eye with NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two picked out basketball socks, shooting sleeves and other gear as a part of an exhilarating surprise Christmas shopping spree. Before the afternoon was over though, it was Davis who was paying the generosity forward.
