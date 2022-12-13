ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors

“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Grizzlies player who must be traded soon

The Memphis Grizzlies are just getting started. Jaren Jackson Jr. returned after missing the start of the season, scoring 20 points in four consecutive games, the first time he has done that in his career. Ja Morant continues to play at an MVP-level, making jaw-dropping plays look routine, like this up-and-under layup in their recent matchup against the New York Knicks.
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Steph Curry’s Son Canon, 4, Is Too Cute Chatting With Fellow NBA Star Klay Thompson: Watch

Steph Curry was in a good mood on Dec. 10 since his team, the Golden State Warriors, defeated the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals. His son, Canon Curry, was also in a good mood because he saw one of his buddies. “Hello, Klay Thompson,” Canon, 4, said while walking hand-in-hand with Steph, 34, into the Warriors locker room. Canon had turned around and saw his dad’s teammate and greeted him in a cute way that elicited laughs from everyone around. “Hey, what’s up, man?” Klay, 32, said in response.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Moderate Sample Size Theater with Dan Favale

Justin is joined by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report and the Hardwood Knocks Podcast to discuss the Cavs at the one third mark of the season. They break down whether or not the team has lived up to expectations at this point, areas for improvement, road struggles and some of the big questions the team will need to assess between now and the trade deadline.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Stephen Curry Injury Update – 12/15/22

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered an injury with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter of last night’s game in Indiana, underwent an MRI today in Philadelphia. The MRI confirmed that Curry experienced a left shoulder subluxation. A timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days.
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk

The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events

NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

SPURS SIGN STANLEY JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Stanley Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Johnson becomes the 11th NBA Gatorade Call-Up during the 2022-23 season. Johnson, 6-6/240, has currently been playing with the Sioux...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Tatum Sets Celtics Scoring Record in LA

On Feb. 23, 2020, Jayson Tatum had such an impactful performance against the Los Angeles Lakers that LeBron James felt the need to send out a warning to the rest of the NBA. After being on the opposing end of Tatum’s then-career-high 41-point effort, James posted on Instagram a photo of himself standing to the right of the 21-year-old rising star at the STAPLES Center scorer’s table with a caption that read, “That boi to the left of me is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM!!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Thunder Surprises Student Athletes with Holiday Shopping Spree

Solomon Davis, a 6-foot-6 junior at Millwood High School, has a basketball game on Friday against Douglass High School. On Thursday afternoon, he stood eye to eye with NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two picked out basketball socks, shooting sleeves and other gear as a part of an exhilarating surprise Christmas shopping spree. Before the afternoon was over though, it was Davis who was paying the generosity forward.

