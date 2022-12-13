Courtesy Carolina Sportsman Magazine A local woman proved that a late hunt can still be a good hunt. Meredith McPherson of Clarkton killed a Bladen County 10 point buck Nov. 13 during an afternoon hunt from a ground blind. She was joined on the hunt by her dog Maggie, and they got on site a little later than McPherson was hoping. The late start didn’t seem to matter though, as the big buck showed up right on time.

