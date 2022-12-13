Read full article on original website
Betty Ann (Bowden) Freeman
June 21, 1947 ~ December 13, 2022 (age 75) Betty Ann Bowden Freeman, 75, of 18635 Andrew Jackson Highway East, Bolton, NC, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The funeral will be 1:00 PM Monday, December 19, at The New Townsend Temple Ministries,...
Thomas Earl Gore
Thomas Earl Gore, age 71, of Tabor City, NC gained Heavenly Wings on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC. Viewing will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel. There will be no viewing at the graveside on Sunday.
Robert "Don" Watts
January 1, 1940 ~ December 14, 2022 (age 82) Mr. Robert Doyle (Don) Watts, age 82, of Loris SC, died Wednesday December 14, 2022 in his home. Born January 1,1940 in Horry County, SC, he was the son of the late Mr. Leon (Lynn)Watts and Mrs. Mount Lela Cox Watts Alldredge.
McPherson Nails Big 10 in Bladen
Courtesy Carolina Sportsman Magazine A local woman proved that a late hunt can still be a good hunt. Meredith McPherson of Clarkton killed a Bladen County 10 point buck Nov. 13 during an afternoon hunt from a ground blind. She was joined on the hunt by her dog Maggie, and they got on site a little later than McPherson was hoping. The late start didn’t seem to matter though, as the big buck showed up right on time.
Richard "Dick" George Miller
April 19, 1928 ~ December 13, 2022 (age 94) Richard "Dick" George Miller, age 94, of Lake Waccamaw, NC, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Hammond, IN on April 19, 1928 to the late Max Miller and Marie Elman Miller. In addition...
Solicitors, Barking Dogs Addressed at Lake
The last Lake Waccamaw Town Hall meeting of the year was brief but productive Tuesday. The board took the opportunity to fill vacancies and to clarify an animal control issue for the police department. Carl Bracey was named the new commissioner for the East Ward seat recently vacated by Rosemary...
