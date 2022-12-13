Read full article on original website
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
How You Can Help Tornado Victims in Caddo Parish
The cleanup continues again today for residents in southwest Caddo Parish which was devastated by a tornado this week. More than 30 homes were destroyed or damaged by this storm. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when the storm roared through. If you want to help folks impacted...
Shooting Outside of Shreveport Bars Leaves One Dead
A tragic situation on Youree Drive on Friday (12/16/22) morning. Just after 2:00 am Shreveport Police were called to the scene on Youree. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern. A bartender walked outside of one of the bars, to...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Here is How You Can Win Free Taylor Swift Tickets in Marshall
We Can All Experience a Trail of Lights and Someone Will Win Taylor Swift Tickets. Piney Park took to its Facebook to announce that they are giving away a pair of tickets to the biggest concert of the year, Taylor Swift at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, March 31st.
Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business
On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
Is A White Christmas In Store For Shreveport This Year?
You know the song… I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, but, let’s be honest.. how often does that happen in Shreveport? Well, maybe this year it’ll happen. Check out these forecast models that show 5 to 6 inches of snow. Meteorologists say don’t freak out just yet, there are several forecast models they look at, but, would you want a white Christmas??
Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux announces transition team
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux announced the people on his transition team Wednesday, Dec. 14. The team will help make the administrative transition smooth and assist on long-term matters central to Arceneaux’s platform. All costs associated with the transition will be paid for by the Tom Arceneaux campaign.
Dr. James C. Hobley receives award from American College of Gastroenterology
SHREVEPORT, La. — Dr. James C. Hobley with GastroIntestinal Specialists was recently awarded the 2022 William D. Carey Award by the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). The award goes to an individual who has served the ACG board and the college with distinction. Hobley is a member of the...
Shreveport women led Texarkana police on high-speed chase after alleged Ulta heist
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana was robbed Wednesday evening, and five Shreveport women were arrested after a high-speed chase with police. According to police, the robbery was reported at 7:41 p.m. The investigating officer was able to track down one of the suspects in...
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport Lousiana
First building developed by a black person in over 100 yearsPhoto byGog. The first black developer in shreveport downtown district in over 100 years Olanza Sanders 7 storey building.
3 Shreveport men convicted of weapons, domestic violence crimes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Shreveport men were convicted in separate proceedings this week in Caddo District Court. A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell...
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Man sentenced for birthday party killing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to a killing that occurred at a child’s birthday party in June of 2020. DeMichael Antonio Turel, 29, pleaded guilty to the negligent homicide after shooting Jermaine Robinson, 31, in the chest. Turel fired the gun at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street, according to Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.
