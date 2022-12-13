ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

FOX59

Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations

BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
BEDFORD, IN
14news.com

Woman charged with OWI after fatal crash in Dubois Co., police say

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person has died after police say she was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning. Officials say that happened shortly before 6 a.m. According to a press release, Jasper Police Department was called to US 231 and Newton Street in front of Denny’s Restaurant for a person who was hit by a vehicle.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Police investigate bomb threat at Brown County business

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Police in Brown County continue to investigate threats made to a local business and law enforcement officers Friday afternoon. In a social media post, the Nashville Police Department said dispatchers received a phoned bomb threat around 3:30 p.m. The caller claimed to have placed multiple explosive devices inside and outside the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar restaurant on South Van Buren Street.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

INDOT opens I-69 between Martinsville and State Road 144

INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by state and local officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team Friday afternoon to mark the shielding and official opening of twelve additional miles of Interstate 69 north of Martinsville. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Live Nativity scene in Vincennes over the weekend

A surprise Christmas event has been announced for Vincennes. City Council President Tim Salters took to Facebook to unveil a Live Nativity scene. The scene will be set up on 6th and Barnett Street from 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Salters says local Councilmen, Commissioners, county friends, and...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes RDC receives update on Main St. Project

The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission heard another Main Street update at their meeting today. Mayor Joe Yochum reported concrete work is being done on Phase 2 while driveway work on Phases 2 and 3 has been completed. The intersection at Felt King and Ramsey Road is open but Main Street remains...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman injures nurse and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after an incident at IU Health Hospital on November 25, 2022. Police arrested 30-year-old Brittany Flick on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer. According to police, on that day Flick was in the emergency room...
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

New playground being installed at the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park

AVOCA – Through assistance from the Lawrence County Community Foundation, the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park is set to install a new playground as well as provide an ADA compliant bathroom for community members. The park was leveled and prepared for the new equipment on November 4th, 2022, with equipment...
AVOCA, IN
wbiw.com

City of Mitchell lifts boil order

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order in effect for residents in Halmar Addition, Burris Elementary, Hatfield Elementary, Mitchell High School, Hancock Construction, and the Marathon station as well as those on Teke Burton Drive to the Sinclair station.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans Town offices will be closed for the holidays

ORLEANS – Orleans Town Offices will be closed on December 23rd and December 26th in observance of the Christmas holiday. The town offices will also be closed on December 30th and January 2nd for New Year. There will be no change in the town trash collection schedule during the...
Wave 3

Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHR

State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

