FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations
BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
14news.com
Woman charged with OWI after fatal crash in Dubois Co., police say
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person has died after police say she was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning. Officials say that happened shortly before 6 a.m. According to a press release, Jasper Police Department was called to US 231 and Newton Street in front of Denny’s Restaurant for a person who was hit by a vehicle.
Police investigate bomb threat at Brown County business
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Police in Brown County continue to investigate threats made to a local business and law enforcement officers Friday afternoon. In a social media post, the Nashville Police Department said dispatchers received a phoned bomb threat around 3:30 p.m. The caller claimed to have placed multiple explosive devices inside and outside the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar restaurant on South Van Buren Street.
ISP release update on State Road 64 crash that killed two
The Indiana State Police Jasper Post have released an update on the fatal State Road 64 crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter and left two others injured.
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — After nearly two weeks of combing through debris, investigators in Columbus said they’re unable to determine the cause of a fire that led to the collapse of a downtown building. The Dec. 3 fire broke out around 11:50 p.m. at 422 5th Street. Crews responding to the scene saw flames and said […]
wbiw.com
INDOT opens I-69 between Martinsville and State Road 144
INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by state and local officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team Friday afternoon to mark the shielding and official opening of twelve additional miles of Interstate 69 north of Martinsville. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer...
vincennespbs.org
Live Nativity scene in Vincennes over the weekend
A surprise Christmas event has been announced for Vincennes. City Council President Tim Salters took to Facebook to unveil a Live Nativity scene. The scene will be set up on 6th and Barnett Street from 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Salters says local Councilmen, Commissioners, county friends, and...
Homicide declared after man found near Bargersville pond
The man missing from Indianapolis who was found dead by a Bargersville pond has been declared a homicide victim.
Bargersville Police conducting homicide investigation after body found near pond
Police in Bargersville are currently investigating the death of a person who was found near a retention pond Thursday morning.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes RDC receives update on Main St. Project
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission heard another Main Street update at their meeting today. Mayor Joe Yochum reported concrete work is being done on Phase 2 while driveway work on Phases 2 and 3 has been completed. The intersection at Felt King and Ramsey Road is open but Main Street remains...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman injures nurse and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after an incident at IU Health Hospital on November 25, 2022. Police arrested 30-year-old Brittany Flick on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer. According to police, on that day Flick was in the emergency room...
Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
wbiw.com
New playground being installed at the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park
AVOCA – Through assistance from the Lawrence County Community Foundation, the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park is set to install a new playground as well as provide an ADA compliant bathroom for community members. The park was leveled and prepared for the new equipment on November 4th, 2022, with equipment...
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell lifts boil order
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order in effect for residents in Halmar Addition, Burris Elementary, Hatfield Elementary, Mitchell High School, Hancock Construction, and the Marathon station as well as those on Teke Burton Drive to the Sinclair station.
wbiw.com
Orleans Town offices will be closed for the holidays
ORLEANS – Orleans Town Offices will be closed on December 23rd and December 26th in observance of the Christmas holiday. The town offices will also be closed on December 30th and January 2nd for New Year. There will be no change in the town trash collection schedule during the...
wbiw.com
Bedford man suffers head injury after admitting he was drinking and driving
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was injured Sunday after crashing his vehicle on Leatherwood Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 9:16 a.m. According to a police report, 24-year-old Austin Gulley, of Bedford, was traveling west on Leatherwood Road in a 2002 Ford Focus...
Indianapolis man found dead near Bargersville pond died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to autopsy
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Bargersville police are investigating after a body was discovered near a retention pond just before noon Thursday. The Johnson County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Friday morning, ruling the death of 19-year-old Angel Luna, of Indianapolis, a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds. Police said they...
Wave 3
Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
