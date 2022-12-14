Read full article on original website
Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
899 Bags Of Fentanyl, Cocaine Found On Group, Including Mass. Man During PA Traffic Stop
A Massuchesetts man, a woman, and two men from Pennsylvania were arrested after a traffic stop led police to discover hundreds of packets of fentanyl and cocaine among other illicit items. Officers pulled over the group's vehicle in the 300 block of New Holland Avenue in Lancaster City on Monday,...
Driver killed in 2-car collision on Gloucester County highway
A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Gloucester County. A 52-year-old Marlton man was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Monroe Township Police.
Officials identify 2 men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in N.J. garage
Authorities have identified two men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Paulsboro garage on Tuesday morning. Borough police responded to East Monroe Street around 11 a.m. for a report of two unconscious people in a detached garage used as a vehicle repair shop and found the men dead, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report
Woman, coworker shot in Wyomissing workplace parking lot, male shooter dead
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
Missing Chesco Teen Located Safely: Police
A Chester County teen who went missing almost two months ago has been located and is safe, authorities say. Lila Ramirez Gabr, a 17-year-old from West Chester, was last seen in the borough on Oct. 18, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. West Chester police said...
One NJ town just said NO to another warehouse. But developer will fight
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Opponents to a 2 million-square-foot warehouse project off the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County won a battle in their fight to stop the project Thursday night but there could be a long war ahead. Residents packed the Pleasant Valley School and told the Harrison Township...
2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, NJ home
Prosecutor: Philadelphia, PA, Man Indicted For Murder at Atlantic City Casino
A man from Philadelphia has been indicted in connection to a fatal stabbing at a casino in Atlantic City this past September. On Thursday, 34-year-old Andrew Osborne was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
Man who sparked EHT Walmart evacuation with knife will stay in jail
An Ocean County man was on probation and pretrial release when he allegedly brandished a knife at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart. David Brennan, 32, was ordered held in jail during a detention hearing Thursday. The store on the Black Horse Pike was evacuated Saturday afternoon, after Brennan allegedly held...
53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash
TOWNSEND, DE – A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash in Townsend Wednesday morning during a motor vehicle crash being investigated by the Delaware State Police. Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. The accident occurred on December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., when a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and returned to Old State Road. After exiting the west edge of the roadway, the vehicle struck a The post 53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
20-year-old Man Wounded, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting this past weekend that injured a 20-year-old man. Just after 11:30 last Saturday night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.
Be On The Lookout For Porch Pirates In Atlantic And Cape May Counties
Isn't it so funny how much people think they can get away with in this day and age? What's wild is the fact that we're all monitored now more than ever before in the history of mankind. Think about it. Almost everyone has, at the very least, a Ring camera...
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
Irgang Group today announced on December 15, 2022 that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick’s store, the family...
Collegeville Pedestrian Dies After Crash, Officials Say
The Collegeville man hit by a car while crossing the street this week has died, officials say. Max Moliken, 21, was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
Roadwork to Close Road in Cherry Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing utility work at 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill on Friday Dec. 16 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Since work will be done throughout...
VIDEO: NJ state troopers rescue suicidal 18-year-old from overpass in Burlington County
MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Burlington County) – New Jersey State Troopers last month rescued a suicidal woman attempting to jump from an overpass in Mount Laurel Township, state police said. Troopers Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were dispatched to the State Highway 38 overpass on Interstate 295 on Nov....
56-year-old man charged for armed robbery at Delaware Game Stop
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Game Stop store in Delaware last week. Brian Bishop, 56, of Wilmington, DE, has been arrested for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. At approximately 7:39 p.m. on December 7, 2022, troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. In the course of the investigation, it was determined that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. Bishop approached two store employees and displayed a firearm in The post 56-year-old man charged for armed robbery at Delaware Game Stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
