PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The men were found dead in a garage, victims of what could be carbon monoxide poisoning.In the small, hardworking blue-collar town of Paulsboro, investigators responded to what appears to be a tragic accident."Normal people just working and trying to get ready for the next day," Tyrone Campbell said. "A freak accident."Chopper 3 was over the unit block of Monroe Street around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday after investigators say two men were found dead inside this garage."Someone...

PAULSBORO, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO