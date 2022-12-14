ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in 2-car collision on Gloucester County highway

A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Gloucester County. A 52-year-old Marlton man was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report

Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports. The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing Chesco Teen Located Safely: Police

A Chester County teen who went missing almost two months ago has been located and is safe, authorities say. Lila Ramirez Gabr, a 17-year-old from West Chester, was last seen in the borough on Oct. 18, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. West Chester police said...
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, NJ home

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The men were found dead in a garage, victims of what could be carbon monoxide poisoning.In the small, hardworking blue-collar town of Paulsboro, investigators responded to what appears to be a tragic accident."Normal people just working and trying to get ready for the next day," Tyrone Campbell said. "A freak accident."Chopper 3 was over the unit block of Monroe Street around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday after investigators say two men were found dead inside this garage."Someone...
PAULSBORO, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man

Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash

TOWNSEND, DE – A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash in Townsend Wednesday morning during a motor vehicle crash being investigated by the Delaware State Police. Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. The accident occurred on December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., when a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and returned to Old State Road. After exiting the west edge of the roadway, the vehicle struck a The post 53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOWNSEND, DE
Daily Voice

Collegeville Pedestrian Dies After Crash, Officials Say

The Collegeville man hit by a car while crossing the street this week has died, officials say. Max Moliken, 21, was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Close Road in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing utility work at 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill on Friday Dec. 16 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Since work will be done throughout...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

56-year-old man charged for armed robbery at Delaware Game Stop

WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Game Stop store in Delaware last week. Brian Bishop, 56, of Wilmington, DE, has been arrested for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. At approximately 7:39 p.m. on December 7, 2022, troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. In the course of the investigation, it was determined that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing.  Bishop approached two store employees and displayed a firearm in The post 56-year-old man charged for armed robbery at Delaware Game Stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy