Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Sens. Wyden and Merkley announce revised River Democracy Act
Includes revisions from original legislation in early 2021 that affects several local waterways in Crook County U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced last week an updated River Democracy Act that reflects input from communities across Oregon during the past year. It scales back the total mileage of rivers and streams that would be added to the national Wild and Scenic Rivers system from 4,700 miles in the original bill to 3,215 miles. The changes include revisions to several proposed Wild and Scenic waterways in Crook County, including portions of Marks Creek, Ochoco Creek, Canyon Creek, Brush Creek, Lookout...
Congress gets pay hike, cost-of-living boost under bills from retiring Democrat
A retiring House Democrat has three proposals for raising the salaries of lawmakers, which have been frozen since 2009, including one that would link to judicial salaries.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship
WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
WWEEK
Federal Judge Refuses to Block Gun Control Measure 114
Days before Measure 114 is set to go into effect, the fate of the gun control legislation remains uncertain. A state judge has blocked its implementation—only hours after a federal judge declined to do the same. Tuesday afternoon, a circuit judge in Harney County (population: 7,495) issued a temporary...
WGME
Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema works on bipartisan immigration deal to protect Dreamers, extend Title 42
Leer en español U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is working on potential last-minute immigration reforms that would give 2 million undocumented youth, known as Dreamers, a path to citizenship while extending the controversial Title 42 border restriction for another year. ...
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon’s GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker from rural southwest Oregon who said Thursday that his resignation is effective on Jan. 1, in the middle of his four-year term. Heard has publicly called fellow lawmakers “fools” and was once escorted from the Oregon state Senate floor for refusing to wear a mask. He said that he would have worn a mask if asked, but that he objected to being ordered to wear one. Republicans’ disappointing results in the November election may have factored into Heard’s decision, though he said that he is leaving because he wants to dedicate his time to his children.
US to begin refilling oil reserve after huge Biden release
The US Energy Department announced Friday a plan to add oil back to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after a historically large release undertaken by the Biden administration. A Biden official said in October that the administration planned to purchase oil to refill the reserve as soon as prices hit around $67-72 a barrel.
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it is buying 3 million barrels of oil to begin to replenish U.S. strategic reserves that officials drained earlier this year in a bid to stop gasoline prices from rising amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports.
I’m a longtime NC conservative. I want US lawmakers to find a way to help ‘Dreamers’
I’m counting on Sen. Tillis to help find a bipartisan compromise on DACA. | Letters to the editor
Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
Lawmaker introduces affordable housing bill + Will the Legislature take on Ticketmaster?
LGBTQ voters expect legislation targeting abortion, transgender health care to surge next year
LGBTQ Americans are bracing for increased legislative attacks on reproductive rights and access to gender-affirming health care from newly-elected federal and state officials, according to a new poll commissioned by GLAAD and first shared with The Hill. An overwhelming majority of LGBTQ voters in a post-election survey said the pace of bills introduced in Congress…
Free COVID-19 tests now available
Four additional free COVID-19 tests are available for a limited round of ordering through the United States Postal Service. The Biden administration announced Thursday the free tests were part of preparedness plan to stay ahead of increased COVID-19 cases this winter.The four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests can be ordered at COVIDTests.gov and are limited to one order per residential address. Orders will ship free starting the week of Dec. 19 and continue in the weeks ahead, according to the administration.“Starting today, all U.S. households can order a total of four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be mailed directly to...
As same-sex marriage protections pass Congress, House GOP support decreases
Thirty-nine House Republicans supported a bill providing federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, despite 47 GOP lawmakers backing similar legislation in July.
Deported veterans bill in Washington gets pushback from Arkansas Congressmen
A bill in Washington is looking to create a clearer path to citizenship for noncitizen veterans passed on the House floor earlier this week, with pushback from congressmen in Arkansas concerned about the criminal threat it could bring to the U.S.
