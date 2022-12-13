ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Viola Davis' Daughter Genesis, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Photo with Actress at Awards Dinner

Viola Davis and husband Julian Tennon smiled alongside daughter Genesis, 12, at the event, where the actress was an honoree Viola Davis is sharing more of her special achievements with the ones she loves most. On Sunday night, Davis' whole family was in attendance at the Public Counsel's Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner, where the actress was being honored with the titular award. The 57-year-old posed with husband Julian Tennon and their daughter, 12-year-old Genesis, for press photos ahead of the event. The entire family looked stylish at the...
Popculture

Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look

Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
Essence

What Is It About Black Women’s Power That Some White Men Find So Offensive?

The advances of powerful Black women, who have historically existed at the bottom rung of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Howard Stern is “uncomfortable” with how Oprah Winfrey “flaunts” her fortune. On his radio show, the notorious shock jock...
Upworthy

'He stays, live with it': Betty White refused to remove Black dancer from her show in 1954

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. Betty White was one of a kind, and no incident highlights that better than her refusing to give in to demands for a Black dancer to be removed from her show in the 50s. At a time when racial segregation was at boiling point, there were strong calls from different quarters to remove a tap dancer named Arthur Duncan from her show. She had helped secure his first television job on her variety show 'The Betty White Show' and wasn't going to give in to the mob even if there was considerable opposition to it. "I'm sorry, but he stays...Live with it!" she bluntly told those that brought the matter to her, reported PEOPLE. Betty White died on December 31, 2021, a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Hdogar

The Story of Thomas Jefferson and His Hidden Room

Thomas Jefferson, one of the most notable Presidents of the United States, was one of the biggest advocates of the ban on slavery. His famous quote, “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery,” is still renowned in the context. He led a very honorable life, too. However, a little problem arose after his death when people learned about his 600 slaves.
Vibe

Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1’ Concert

Jill Scott is returning to the stage. The Neo-soul singer announced a concert celebrating the anniversary of her 2000 debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1.  Scott previously announced the tour for the 20th anniversary of the project in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic stopped her plans. Now, a special show is scheduled for June 23, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. On Instagram, the Philadelphia native also teased a makeup tour.More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday SpecialPost Malone Performs With Fan's Bra On His Head: WatchJadakiss, Styles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Jewish Press

‘Black People Are The Real Jews’

Black Hebrew Israelites are getting the attention that they didn’t when they spent decades screaming antisemitic and racist slurs in urban centers, killed four people in two separate attacks in New York and New Jersey (one that took place on Chanukah) and provoked the Covington Catholic incident. That last...
Deadline

Shirley Eikhard Dies: Songwriter For Grammy-Winning ‘Something To Talk About’ Was 67

Shirley Eikhard, the songwriter behind Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67 and died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care centre in Orangeville, Ontario from cancer complications. In addition to Raitt, Eikhard had songs covered by Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, and Chet Atkins. Eikard wrote “Something to Talk About” in 1985, but initially had trouble placing it with talent. Years later, Raitt left a message on Eikhard’s phone saying she she’d just recorded it from a demo Eikhard had sent. The song was the first single from Raitt’s 1991 album Luck of the Draw...

