The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Warriors Inch Out Victory Over Redhawks 52-48
NATICK – In the season opener, the Warriors of Brookline High won a close battle with the Natick High girls track & field team at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston yesterday, December 15. The Warriors won 52-48. Brookline started the meet strong finishing 1-2 in the dash. Natick’s...
In Season Opener, Brookline Defeats Redhawks 61-38
NATICK – In the season opener for the boys track & field team, Brookline High defeat Natick High yesterday, December 15, at the Reggie Lewis Center. The final score was 61-38. Natick’s Yan De La Rosa won the sprint event in 6.83 seconds. Warriors took second & third place....
Flyers Lose Season Opener To Newton North 68-28
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls indoor track & field team dropped its season opener meet to the Tigers of Newton North yesterday, December 15, at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The Tigers won 68-28. Despite the loss, 2 Flyers had the fastest times in the Bay State...
Flyers Defeat Redhawks For First Time in More Than A Decade
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls ice hockey team defeated Natick High last night in their season and home opener at Loring Arena. It was the first time the Flyers had defeated the Redhawks in more than a decade. Senior Amber Welch scored the lone goal in the battle...
Tigers Defeat Framingham Boys Track & Field in Season Opener
FRAMINGHAM – The Tigers of Newton North defeated the Framingham High boys track & field in their season opener at Reggie Lewis Center in Boston yesterday, December 15. Newton North easily won the meet 88-12. “Jasen Jean-Louis was superb with 2nd in the high jump and long jump,”‘ said...
Framingham Defeats Milton Wildcats
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High co-ed wrestling team scored its first win of the season last night on the road. The Flyers defeated the Wildcats of Milton High. Next for the Flyers is the Wayland Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. SOURCE will update this report when we have individual results.
5 Things You Need To Know in Framingham: Thursday, December 15, 2022
1 Framingham wins the battle of Natick over the last 48 hours. Four teams competed with Natick High on Tuesday and Wednesday night and the Flyers went 3-1 against the Redhawks. Framingham High boys basketball lost its season opener to Natick High on the road Tuesday night. Framingham High girls...
Framingham’s Hichos Makes NJCAA Men’s Soccer All-Region Team
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College student athletes Simon Hichos of Framingham, and Mario Leone of Newton, have been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 21 Men’s Soccer All-Region team. Hichos earned first-team honors, while Leone earned a second-team distinction. These first-year players both helped...
Robert J. Insani, 88
FRAMINGHAM – Robert J. Insani, 88, a longtime resident of Plainville, and formerly Framingham and Franklin, died Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born in Torrington, CT, he was the beloved son of Charles and Mary (Bardetti) Insani. Bob moved with his family to Framingham at the age of five, and...
Leila Mae Hanna, 86
ASHLAND – Leila Mae Hanna, 86, longtime resident of Ashland passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, after a period of declining health. Born in Holliston, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude (McQue) Sherman. Leila was the wife of James A. Hanna who died in 2021.
John J. Skinner, 81, Lawyer
NATICK – John J. Skinner of Natick passed away at the age of 81 on December 5, 2022. John was the beloved partner of Margaret E. LaMontagne of Natick. Loving son of the late John J. & Violet D. (Costa) Skinner. Dear brother Eleanor M. Skinner & her husband Stephen Klein of Amherst. Caring uncle of Samantha Klein. Also survived by several cousins, including his cousin Kenneth Bibeau of Worcester.
Workbar To Open in Framingham in 2023
FRAMINGHAM – Workbar, the region’s leading coworking spaces provider, announced today plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters. Nearby are the Masspike, Route 9, and Logan Express, making the commute in or out of the workspace a breeze. The space will occupy more than 21,000 square feet of the building, which was recently purchased by Paradigm Properties and North Colony Asset Management.
whdh.com
Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
Taste of MetroWest Returns in 2023
FRAMINGHAM – The Taste of MetroWest will return in 2023. The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce event was not held in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the pandemic. The event will be held on March 13 at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center. Tickets are available now at $40...
Wayland Police Participate in Shop with a Cop Event at Walmart
WAYLAND — Acting Chief Ed Burman said the Wayland Police Department and its local law enforcement partners held a successful “Shop with a Cop” event yesterday. The “Shop with a Cop” event was held Thursday, December 16, at Walmart in Framingham. Wayland Police and law...
insideradio.com
Night Host Mike Mutnansky Latest Departure As Audacy Revamps WEEI.
With the end of 2023 approaching, Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) is shaking up its on-air line-up. The next departure is night host Mike Mutnansky, who announced his impending exit on Twitter. “Some news - next week will be my final week at WEEI,” Mutnansky tweeted Tuesday evening. “Station management informed me last week they are not renewing my deal for 2023.”
Ashland & Hopkinton Received Most Snow in MetroWest
ASHLAND – According to the National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton, Ashland received the most snow from Sunday’s storm – 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Monday, December 12. Hopkinton also recorded 2 inches of snow as of 9:46 a.m. In the Commonwealth, Plainfield in Hampshire County...
WEEI Shakeup: 15 possibilities to replace Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria
Mike Thomas, the head honcho at WEEI, has started the process of trying to rebuild his station to compete with the SportsHub, the powerhouse he helped create. Here’s what we know. Lou Merloni and Mike Mutnansky are out and Christian Fauria is moving to middays, with Rich Keefe likely headed to nights.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
About 500 Customers in Ashland Without Power
ASHLAND – About 500 customers in Ashland, including several businesses along Route 135, are without power this morning, December 16. The outage is impacting 536 of 8,266 customers or about 6.5% of the community, said Eversource. A small number of customers in Framingham are also impacted. The power outage...
