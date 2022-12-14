Read full article on original website
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
Changes in bus schedules coming for some CMS higher schoolers next school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are coming to how some students will catch their school bus next year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is switching to a model called ‘express stops,’ the goal is to reduce the time students are on the bus. Currently, some magnet school students start their...
Federal judge approves Tepper company’s bankruptcy settlement, YCSO investigation continues
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The battle over the Panthers failed headquarters project in Rock Hill has officially come to an end. A federal judge approved the bankruptcy settlement for David Tepper’s company, GT Real Estate, on Friday. As part of the settlement, Tepper’s company will pay York County...
Union County schools to start classes weeks earlier next year
