ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Apex Legends Item Store: What’s in the Apex Legends Item Shop?

The Apex Legends store is the primary place where players can unlock new and returning skins, no matter what time of year it is. While many of the biggest skin releases happen during events, there are also recolors and old favorites that frequently appear in the item shop that players can typically unlock with either Apex Coins or Legend Tokens.
dotesports.com

Respawn pushes Apex Legends update fixing a pair of recurring bugs

Respawn Entertainment introduced a hotfix to Apex Legends to urgently fix a series of bugs last night. One of those bugs had a serious impact on the game, leading to crashing for PlayStation 5 players while in lobbies. It took a week for the developers to investigate the issue and fix it with the update, according to Respawn’s Trello board.
dotesports.com

All My Hero Academia skins in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular games out right now, partially thanks to the fact that it’s drawn in characters from all across the multiverse. Everyone from Rick Grimes to the Mandalorian has found themselves fighting on the Island. Now, it looks like a fan-favorite anime will be...
dotesports.com

Where to find Deku’s Smash in Fortnite

Being two of the most popular franchises out right now, it only makes sense Fortnite and My Hero Academia would collab together. Now, characters from the anime have made their appearance on the island alongside Izuku Midoriya’s version of the One for All power. Players will be able to use this power how they see fit, likely destroying the island and eliminating opponents.
dotesports.com

Who won Mr Beast’s $1 million Extreme Survival Challenge Fortnite tournament?

While Fortnite might have started as a tower defense before adding the Battle Royale game mode, it seems that Creative offers the most opportunities. Players and brands have been creating new levels in Creative mode, aiming to take advantage of this potential. One major step towards that growth is MrBeast’s Creative level competition, awarding the winner $1 million.
dotesports.com

Amateur League of Legends gets boost from Riot’s new NACL schedule

Riot Games is making huge adjustments to all major regions’ broadcast schedules ahead of the 2023 Spring Split. The biggest and arguably most controversial adjustment comes in North America, as the LCS is moving to weekdays. With the LCS studio shifting to the Riot Games Arena to accommodate for VCT games taking the North America weekend slot, NA fans are now without home-region League of Legends action on the weekends—or so they thought.
dotesports.com

Cat’s out of the bag: Riot to make Yuumi less unbearable with upcoming rework in League

Across the globe, there probably isn’t a League of Legends player who doesn’t despise Yuumi for one reason or the other, including untargetability, overwhelmingly strong shielding and healing, or strong poke and engage. Thankfully, Riot devs are reworking Yuumi with the goal of giving the enemy team more counterplay.
dotesports.com

XSET re-enters Apex Legends by signing one of North America’s most dominant teams

One of the best Apex Legends teams in North America finally has a new home, and it’s with an org making a return to the scene. XSET has signed the former Team Liquid roster, the organization confirmed today, including longtime IGL Brandon “Nocturnal” Singer, Brandon “FunFPS” Goombridge, offseason addition Nicholas “Sikezz” Odom, and coach Haris “Hodsic” Hodzic.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
dotesports.com

Best TFT 12.23 B-patch end-game comps

Riot Games dropped a B-patch for Teamfight Tactics 12.23 prior to the holiday break, shifting the Set Eight meta. The 12.23 B-patch that was released on Dec. 14 is the last update getting applied to TFT Set Eight until Patch 13.1 on Jan. 11. A total of 55 balance changes were shipped through the B-patch, containing mostly small adjustments and a few bigger nerfs to the Ox Force trait and Viego. The update shifted the Set Eight meta slightly, bumping up the viability of various AP builds while keeping AD comps playable as well.
dotesports.com

Liquid slams ALGS door on its way out, points to Respawn and EA as reason for withdrawal

TL still loves Apex but left pointed comments for the ALGS. While it was already known that Team Liquid was letting its competitive Apex Legends team look for a new home, the organization released a statement today more fully explaining its decision to exit the scene. And in doing so, Liquid pulled back the curtain on some of its issues with the Apex Legends Global Series and its organizers.
dotesports.com

Anivia player creates immortal damage sponge in ARAM with help from egg-ceptional bug

Riot Games recently implemented major changes to one of League of Legends’ most popular game modes, but it appears that—aside from some balancing outliers—the mode remains susceptible to some game-breaking bugs. In this clip posted to Reddit, an Anivia player, unfortunately, succumbed to an onslaught of damage...
dotesports.com

How to catch snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch in Overwatch 2

Winter Wonderland is here and while Overwatch 2 players aren’t impressed with the cosmetics, many are excited to see some seasonal game modes return. Snowball Deathmatch is a classic, but there are some tricks you may not know, like how to catch a snowball. From Dec. 13 to Jan....
dotesports.com

How to extract the Chimera from Building 21 in DMZ

The Chimera was one of the major additions in the season one reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It’s a replica of the Honey Badger assault rifle from Ghosts, and players can unlock it in a few different ways. The main way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy