Riot Games dropped a B-patch for Teamfight Tactics 12.23 prior to the holiday break, shifting the Set Eight meta. The 12.23 B-patch that was released on Dec. 14 is the last update getting applied to TFT Set Eight until Patch 13.1 on Jan. 11. A total of 55 balance changes were shipped through the B-patch, containing mostly small adjustments and a few bigger nerfs to the Ox Force trait and Viego. The update shifted the Set Eight meta slightly, bumping up the viability of various AP builds while keeping AD comps playable as well.

1 DAY AGO