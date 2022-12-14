Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Item Store: What’s in the Apex Legends Item Shop?
The Apex Legends store is the primary place where players can unlock new and returning skins, no matter what time of year it is. While many of the biggest skin releases happen during events, there are also recolors and old favorites that frequently appear in the item shop that players can typically unlock with either Apex Coins or Legend Tokens.
dotesports.com
Respawn pushes Apex Legends update fixing a pair of recurring bugs
Respawn Entertainment introduced a hotfix to Apex Legends to urgently fix a series of bugs last night. One of those bugs had a serious impact on the game, leading to crashing for PlayStation 5 players while in lobbies. It took a week for the developers to investigate the issue and fix it with the update, according to Respawn’s Trello board.
dotesports.com
Deku (and his quirk), All Might, and other MHA heroes arrive in Fortnite’s latest anime collab
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games of the past five years, so it only makes sense that it would eventually partner with one of the most popular animes, My Hero Academia. When it was first teased in the first Chapter Four launch trailer, many players couldn’t stop talking about it.
dotesports.com
All My Hero Academia skins in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular games out right now, partially thanks to the fact that it’s drawn in characters from all across the multiverse. Everyone from Rick Grimes to the Mandalorian has found themselves fighting on the Island. Now, it looks like a fan-favorite anime will be...
dotesports.com
Where to find Deku’s Smash in Fortnite
Being two of the most popular franchises out right now, it only makes sense Fortnite and My Hero Academia would collab together. Now, characters from the anime have made their appearance on the island alongside Izuku Midoriya’s version of the One for All power. Players will be able to use this power how they see fit, likely destroying the island and eliminating opponents.
dotesports.com
Who won Mr Beast’s $1 million Extreme Survival Challenge Fortnite tournament?
While Fortnite might have started as a tower defense before adding the Battle Royale game mode, it seems that Creative offers the most opportunities. Players and brands have been creating new levels in Creative mode, aiming to take advantage of this potential. One major step towards that growth is MrBeast’s Creative level competition, awarding the winner $1 million.
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Go players lose faith in Niantic as Scarlet and Violet players discover cool Area Zero detail
It’s been a difficult day for Pokémon Go players. Last week, they pointed out ticket prices for pay-to-play events are becoming absurd. They’re even considering boycotting them. Today, however, the fiery passion and enthusiasm was replaced with sadness and sorrow. The community realized there’d been a pay-to-play...
dotesports.com
Amateur League of Legends gets boost from Riot’s new NACL schedule
Riot Games is making huge adjustments to all major regions’ broadcast schedules ahead of the 2023 Spring Split. The biggest and arguably most controversial adjustment comes in North America, as the LCS is moving to weekdays. With the LCS studio shifting to the Riot Games Arena to accommodate for VCT games taking the North America weekend slot, NA fans are now without home-region League of Legends action on the weekends—or so they thought.
dotesports.com
Cat’s out of the bag: Riot to make Yuumi less unbearable with upcoming rework in League
Across the globe, there probably isn’t a League of Legends player who doesn’t despise Yuumi for one reason or the other, including untargetability, overwhelmingly strong shielding and healing, or strong poke and engage. Thankfully, Riot devs are reworking Yuumi with the goal of giving the enemy team more counterplay.
dotesports.com
XSET re-enters Apex Legends by signing one of North America’s most dominant teams
One of the best Apex Legends teams in North America finally has a new home, and it’s with an org making a return to the scene. XSET has signed the former Team Liquid roster, the organization confirmed today, including longtime IGL Brandon “Nocturnal” Singer, Brandon “FunFPS” Goombridge, offseason addition Nicholas “Sikezz” Odom, and coach Haris “Hodsic” Hodzic.
dotesports.com
Best TFT 12.23 B-patch end-game comps
Riot Games dropped a B-patch for Teamfight Tactics 12.23 prior to the holiday break, shifting the Set Eight meta. The 12.23 B-patch that was released on Dec. 14 is the last update getting applied to TFT Set Eight until Patch 13.1 on Jan. 11. A total of 55 balance changes were shipped through the B-patch, containing mostly small adjustments and a few bigger nerfs to the Ox Force trait and Viego. The update shifted the Set Eight meta slightly, bumping up the viability of various AP builds while keeping AD comps playable as well.
dotesports.com
Liquid slams ALGS door on its way out, points to Respawn and EA as reason for withdrawal
TL still loves Apex but left pointed comments for the ALGS. While it was already known that Team Liquid was letting its competitive Apex Legends team look for a new home, the organization released a statement today more fully explaining its decision to exit the scene. And in doing so, Liquid pulled back the curtain on some of its issues with the Apex Legends Global Series and its organizers.
dotesports.com
Anivia player creates immortal damage sponge in ARAM with help from egg-ceptional bug
Riot Games recently implemented major changes to one of League of Legends’ most popular game modes, but it appears that—aside from some balancing outliers—the mode remains susceptible to some game-breaking bugs. In this clip posted to Reddit, an Anivia player, unfortunately, succumbed to an onslaught of damage...
dotesports.com
Apex players waited ages for Winter Express to come back. But now it has, they’re hating on it
The crowd has spoken and Apex Legends might have taken a step too far in the wrong direction. Winter Express has left some fans disgruntled and disappointed as complaints of “recycled” and buggy gameplay plague the battle royale experience. The limited-time mode sets players on a course to...
dotesports.com
How to catch snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch in Overwatch 2
Winter Wonderland is here and while Overwatch 2 players aren’t impressed with the cosmetics, many are excited to see some seasonal game modes return. Snowball Deathmatch is a classic, but there are some tricks you may not know, like how to catch a snowball. From Dec. 13 to Jan....
dotesports.com
How to extract the Chimera from Building 21 in DMZ
The Chimera was one of the major additions in the season one reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It’s a replica of the Honey Badger assault rifle from Ghosts, and players can unlock it in a few different ways. The main way to...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 devs are working on Roadhog rework that will change his ‘one shot’ power
The Overwatch 2 developers have been hard at work tackling all the issues on their checklist. In particular, they’ve been trying to adjust heroes like Sojourn and Doomfist, who have either been the best or worst characters so far in the sequel. Sojourn was recently nerfed again, but there’s...
dotesports.com
Surprise Overwatch 2 balance patch reduces power of Doomfist and Sojourn, helps damage of Orisa and Ana
If you’ve also been terrorized by the prevalence of Doomfist since the launch of season two of Overwatch 2, don’t fret—Blizzard has stepped in just before the holidays to gift players a new balance patch. A handful of buffs and nerfs directly targeting some of the strongest...
dotesports.com
One of us: Twitch Recap exposes xQc’s biggest shame, and it’s centered around Dota 2
Dota 2 isn’t the first game that springs to mind when you think of xQc. Overwatch 2 and GTA V are more up the Twitch star’s alley, based on the number of hours he’s streamed them. But his Twitch Recap for 2022 told a different story. It...
dotesports.com
Valve releases The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle in Dota 2, offers discounted Battle Pass levels
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass has been around since September, and it only has a month to go. Dota 2 fans will have to bid farewell to the battle pass on Jan. 12, 2023, so it was about time for a little booster, which came in the form of The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle.
Comments / 0