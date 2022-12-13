Read full article on original website
ESA’s Comet Interceptor construction by OHB moves forward
ESA and OHB have signed a contract to move forward with the design and construction of ESA’s ambitious Comet Interceptor spacecraft, planned for launch in 2029. Unlike other missions, Comet Interceptor’s target has not yet been discovered. That’s because it would take too long to build a mission on the short timeframe of a potential target entering the Solar System for a spacecraft to reach in time. Instead, Comet Interceptor will be ready and, unless a suitable target is identified before launch, waiting 1.5 million km ‘behind’ Earth as viewed from the Sun (at the gravitationally stable Lagrange point 2) for a suitable comet or even an interstellar object to enter the inner Solar System for the first time.
SES’s first two O3b mPOWER satellites roar to orbit via SpaceX Falcon 9
The first two, SES O3b mPOWER satellites were successfully launched into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States, at 5:48 p.m., local time, on December 16th. Built by Boeing on their 702x satellite platform, O3b mPOWER is SES’s second-generation medium...
Unseenlabs to launch its 8th space-based RF detection satellite
Is preparing the launch of their latest satellite, BRO-8, which will be the eighth satellite in the firm’s constellation. BRO-8 will be launched in January of 2023 by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, as part of that company’s Transporter-6 Mission. Since the launch of its first satellite in 2019, Unseenlabs has been able to collect tens of thousands of electromagnetic signatures, helping maritime stakeholders track any ship — including dark vessels — anywhere in the world.
SpaceX lifts 54 additional Starlinks to LEO
On Saturday, December 17th at 4:32 p.m., ET, SpaceX launched 54 Starlink satellites to LEO from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida (photo below). This was the 15th launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II,...
World leaders want to protect a third of the Earth's land and water to save wildlife from extinction. There's a climate connection, too.
World leaders made a promise to protect nature in Montreal, Canada to avert the extinction of some 1 million plants and animals.
Northrop Grumman’s RQ-4 RangeHawk supports NASA’s Artemis Mission
Northrop Grumman has announced that the Northrop Grumman Corporation’s RQ-4 RangeHawk supported the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket during the recent Artemis I mission. RangeHawk is part of SkyRange, the Department of Defense Test Resource Management Center’s uncrewed high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE), responsive mobile flight test initiative.
