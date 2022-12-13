Drone and rover system will be used for NASA’s Simulated Mars Missions that will remotely explore Martian-like terrain around Earth. SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – Skypersonic – a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”) – announces today that it recently delivered to NASA the hardware and software for a rover and drone system that the crew members of NASA’s Simulated Mars Missions will use to remotely explore Martian-like terrain around Earth – all from their 1,700-square-foot simulated Martian habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

