Daily Mail

Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Futurism

Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked

On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
Outsider.com

Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon

With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
SpaceNews.com

Blue Origin and Dynetics bidding on second Artemis lunar lander

WASHINGTON — Teams led by Blue Origin and Dynetics, runners-up in NASA’s first competition to develop a lander to transport astronauts to the lunar surface, have submitted proposals for a NASA competition to select a second lander. Blue Origin announced Dec. 6 that it submitted a proposal for...
WASHINGTON STATE
satnews.com

Northrop Grumman is turning science fiction into science fact by transmitting solar energy from space to Earth

In the 1940s, science fiction author Isaac Asimov theorized the concept of collecting the sun’s energy in space, then beaming that energy down to Earth. Today, Northrop Grumman’s Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project team is making that science fiction a reality with steady progress towards transmitting solar energy from space to anywhere on Earth. SSPIDR technology can be especially useful in forward operating and contested areas where warfighters need steady power to maintain mission operations.
satnews.com

NASA awards contract for Webb Telescope operations maintenance

NASA has selected Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Redondo Beach, California, to support the James Webb Space Telescope Phase E – Operations and Sustainment contract. The contract is a sole source cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a value of $31,186,099. The period of performance is from December 25 to June 24, 2027.
MARYLAND STATE
industrytoday.com

Skypersonic Delivers Drones for NASA Missions

Drone and rover system will be used for NASA’s Simulated Mars Missions that will remotely explore Martian-like terrain around Earth. SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – Skypersonic – a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”) – announces today that it recently delivered to NASA the hardware and software for a rover and drone system that the crew members of NASA’s Simulated Mars Missions will use to remotely explore Martian-like terrain around Earth – all from their 1,700-square-foot simulated Martian habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
satnews.com

Maxar-built Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 Intelsat Satellites initiate commissioning activities

Maxar Technologies has confirmed that the Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 satellites, built for Intelsat, are performing as expected after launch aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from Arianespace’s launch base in French Guiana. These two geostationary (GEO) satellites will enable Intelsat to transfer its services — uninterrupted — as...
satnews.com

AAC Clyde Space wins a subsystems order from Intuitive Machines

AAC Clyde Space has received an $0.85 million order for subsystems to assist with the IM-3 mission to the Moon that is being led by Intuitive Machines — this order is the third received by AAC Clyde Space for that U.S. company’s lunar landing missions. AAC Clyde Space...

