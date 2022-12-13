Read full article on original website
Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Futurism
Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked
On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
Watch the moon eclipse Earth in stunning video from Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft
Artemis 1's uncrewed Orion capsule captured a jaw-dropping view of the moon crossing in front of Earth on Nov. 28, 2022.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft suffered power blip hours before its close lunar flyby
The Orion spacecraft had a brief power issue on Sunday (Dec. 4) but did complete its planned engine burn to return home as planned today.
SpaceX launches 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit, aces rocket landing
SpaceX launched a big batch of OneWeb internet satellites into orbit Thursday evening (Dec. 8) in a stunning sunset rocket launch (and landing).
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the...
Artemis 1 moon rocket, NASA's most powerful ever, aced its debut launch, agency says
NASA's Space Launch System megarocket hit all of its marks during its first-ever liftoff two weeks ago, agency officials said.
SpaceNews.com
Blue Origin and Dynetics bidding on second Artemis lunar lander
WASHINGTON — Teams led by Blue Origin and Dynetics, runners-up in NASA’s first competition to develop a lander to transport astronauts to the lunar surface, have submitted proposals for a NASA competition to select a second lander. Blue Origin announced Dec. 6 that it submitted a proposal for...
Rocket Lab now aims to launch 1st Electron booster from US soil on Dec. 13
The commercial launch company Rocket Lab will have to wait a few more days for its first-ever launch from U.S. soil due to bad weather.
satnews.com
Northrop Grumman is turning science fiction into science fact by transmitting solar energy from space to Earth
In the 1940s, science fiction author Isaac Asimov theorized the concept of collecting the sun’s energy in space, then beaming that energy down to Earth. Today, Northrop Grumman’s Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project team is making that science fiction a reality with steady progress towards transmitting solar energy from space to anywhere on Earth. SSPIDR technology can be especially useful in forward operating and contested areas where warfighters need steady power to maintain mission operations.
ZDNet
Artemis 1 mission: After slingshot lunar flyby, NASA's Orion is headed back to Earth
On its 19th day in space, NASA's Artemis I Orion spacecraft completed its final pass of the moon at 80.6 miles from the lunar surface en route back to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, due in a few days' time. Almost everything went to plan on Monday...
Blue Origin space tourist launches: Live mission updates
Blue Origin's next space tourist mission hasn't yet been announced yet. Here are live updates of what we know.
satnews.com
Alliance between Thales Alenia Space + Space Cargo Unlimited for the first space factory
Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), and Space Cargo Unlimited, have announced the signing of the first phase contract for the conception and production for “REV1”, the first floating space factory, and the opening of a Space Cargo Unlimited subsidiary in Turin.
satnews.com
NASA awards contract for Webb Telescope operations maintenance
NASA has selected Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Redondo Beach, California, to support the James Webb Space Telescope Phase E – Operations and Sustainment contract. The contract is a sole source cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a value of $31,186,099. The period of performance is from December 25 to June 24, 2027.
industrytoday.com
Skypersonic Delivers Drones for NASA Missions
Drone and rover system will be used for NASA’s Simulated Mars Missions that will remotely explore Martian-like terrain around Earth. SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – Skypersonic – a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”) – announces today that it recently delivered to NASA the hardware and software for a rover and drone system that the crew members of NASA’s Simulated Mars Missions will use to remotely explore Martian-like terrain around Earth – all from their 1,700-square-foot simulated Martian habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
Watch how the US Navy will recover the Artemis I mission spacecraft from the Pacific Ocean
Crews from the U.S. Navy and NASA will recover the Orion spacecraft off the coast of California
satnews.com
Maxar-built Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 Intelsat Satellites initiate commissioning activities
Maxar Technologies has confirmed that the Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 satellites, built for Intelsat, are performing as expected after launch aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from Arianespace’s launch base in French Guiana. These two geostationary (GEO) satellites will enable Intelsat to transfer its services — uninterrupted — as...
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft hits halfway point of epic moon mission
NASA's Orion spacecraft hit the halfway point of its historic Artemis 1 moon mission in fine form.
satnews.com
AAC Clyde Space wins a subsystems order from Intuitive Machines
AAC Clyde Space has received an $0.85 million order for subsystems to assist with the IM-3 mission to the Moon that is being led by Intuitive Machines — this order is the third received by AAC Clyde Space for that U.S. company’s lunar landing missions. AAC Clyde Space...
