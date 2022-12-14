ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Spire Global preparing to launch six satellites in January of 2023

Spire Global, Inc. will launch six satellites on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (SFS) no earlier than January of 2023. The satellites will demonstrate advancements and new capabilities for Spire’s weather and aviation solutions. Spire will launch two demonstration satellites carrying next-generation Automatic Dependent...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Spaceflight Inc. wraps up 2022 with Transporter 6 to be the 10th launch of the year

Spaceflight Inc., global launch services provider, announced it’s preparing its 10th, and final, launch of 2022. Spaceflight provided the launch and integration services for Kleos Space’s fourth satellite cluster, Observer, through ISISPACE Group on SpaceX’s Transporter 6 rideshare mission. The four Kleos spacecraft are heading to a 525-kilometer Sun Synchronous Orbit aboard a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This launch represents Spaceflight’s 55th launch since its inception.
FLORIDA STATE
Northrop Grumman is turning science fiction into science fact by transmitting solar energy from space to Earth

In the 1940s, science fiction author Isaac Asimov theorized the concept of collecting the sun’s energy in space, then beaming that energy down to Earth. Today, Northrop Grumman’s Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project team is making that science fiction a reality with steady progress towards transmitting solar energy from space to anywhere on Earth. SSPIDR technology can be especially useful in forward operating and contested areas where warfighters need steady power to maintain mission operations.
NASA awards contract for Webb Telescope operations maintenance

NASA has selected Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Redondo Beach, California, to support the James Webb Space Telescope Phase E – Operations and Sustainment contract. The contract is a sole source cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a value of $31,186,099. The period of performance is from December 25 to June 24, 2027.
MARYLAND STATE
All Points bulletin names former NASA Administrator to Board of Advisors

All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points), a diversified technical services company for the space and defense industry, announced former NASA Administrator James “Jim” Bridenstine has joined the All Points Board of Advisors. In this role, he will assist the leadership team in developing its business growth strategy and customer relationships while helping to launch the company’s new launch support service, Space Prep.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Quantum Space receives million$$ investment from Prime Movers Lab

Quantum Space has received a $15 million investment from Prime Movers Lab, a U.S.-based venture capital firm — this investment enables Quantum to start expansion of QuantumNet, a cornerstone project aimed to provide data products and digital services for customers from cislunar space. Quantum plans to close the Series A round of funding by the end of 2022.
GHGSat signs with KSAT for satellite constellation operations

GHGSat is partnering with Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) to provide satellite operations and control of their constellation of greenhouse gas monitoring spacecraft — KSAT will operate the current five commercial satellites that are on-orbit. Managing a constellation of satellites requires constant supervision, know-how and dedication. GHGSat, a global leader...
Rocket Lab’s 1st Electron Mission from U.S. soil for HawkEye 360 moves to December 18th

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. completed their final launch rehearsal for the Electron launch of three, HawkEye 360 satellites in November and was preparing for lift-off on December 7 — however, that launch has now been moved to December 18th, as all important Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NASA paperwork for range activities requires completion before the launch is permitted to occur.
Yahsat releases a new white paper on the evolution of the MENA space and SATCOM Sectors

The global space sector is evolving rapidly, with new and innovative concepts taking centre stage and non-space actors starting to engage with existing and new business models. We have witnessed unprecedented growth in the $469 billion space economy,* which could surge to over $1 trillion by 2040. **. Against this...

