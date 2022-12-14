Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
satnews.com
Spire Global preparing to launch six satellites in January of 2023
Spire Global, Inc. will launch six satellites on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (SFS) no earlier than January of 2023. The satellites will demonstrate advancements and new capabilities for Spire’s weather and aviation solutions. Spire will launch two demonstration satellites carrying next-generation Automatic Dependent...
satnews.com
Spaceflight Inc. wraps up 2022 with Transporter 6 to be the 10th launch of the year
Spaceflight Inc., global launch services provider, announced it’s preparing its 10th, and final, launch of 2022. Spaceflight provided the launch and integration services for Kleos Space’s fourth satellite cluster, Observer, through ISISPACE Group on SpaceX’s Transporter 6 rideshare mission. The four Kleos spacecraft are heading to a 525-kilometer Sun Synchronous Orbit aboard a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This launch represents Spaceflight’s 55th launch since its inception.
satnews.com
Northrop Grumman is turning science fiction into science fact by transmitting solar energy from space to Earth
In the 1940s, science fiction author Isaac Asimov theorized the concept of collecting the sun’s energy in space, then beaming that energy down to Earth. Today, Northrop Grumman’s Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project team is making that science fiction a reality with steady progress towards transmitting solar energy from space to anywhere on Earth. SSPIDR technology can be especially useful in forward operating and contested areas where warfighters need steady power to maintain mission operations.
satnews.com
NASA awards contract for Webb Telescope operations maintenance
NASA has selected Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Redondo Beach, California, to support the James Webb Space Telescope Phase E – Operations and Sustainment contract. The contract is a sole source cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a value of $31,186,099. The period of performance is from December 25 to June 24, 2027.
satnews.com
All Points bulletin names former NASA Administrator to Board of Advisors
All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points), a diversified technical services company for the space and defense industry, announced former NASA Administrator James “Jim” Bridenstine has joined the All Points Board of Advisors. In this role, he will assist the leadership team in developing its business growth strategy and customer relationships while helping to launch the company’s new launch support service, Space Prep.
satnews.com
Quantum Space receives million$$ investment from Prime Movers Lab
Quantum Space has received a $15 million investment from Prime Movers Lab, a U.S.-based venture capital firm — this investment enables Quantum to start expansion of QuantumNet, a cornerstone project aimed to provide data products and digital services for customers from cislunar space. Quantum plans to close the Series A round of funding by the end of 2022.
satnews.com
GHGSat signs with KSAT for satellite constellation operations
GHGSat is partnering with Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) to provide satellite operations and control of their constellation of greenhouse gas monitoring spacecraft — KSAT will operate the current five commercial satellites that are on-orbit. Managing a constellation of satellites requires constant supervision, know-how and dedication. GHGSat, a global leader...
satnews.com
UPDATE 1: NASA’s SWOT mission launch now rescheduled for December 16th
NASA, the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales, and SpaceX now are targeting 3:46 a.m. PST on Friday, December 16th, for launch of the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission. After SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket went vertical on the pad at Space Launch Complex 4 East...
satnews.com
Rocket Lab’s 1st Electron Mission from U.S. soil for HawkEye 360 moves to December 18th
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. completed their final launch rehearsal for the Electron launch of three, HawkEye 360 satellites in November and was preparing for lift-off on December 7 — however, that launch has now been moved to December 18th, as all important Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NASA paperwork for range activities requires completion before the launch is permitted to occur.
satnews.com
Yahsat releases a new white paper on the evolution of the MENA space and SATCOM Sectors
The global space sector is evolving rapidly, with new and innovative concepts taking centre stage and non-space actors starting to engage with existing and new business models. We have witnessed unprecedented growth in the $469 billion space economy,* which could surge to over $1 trillion by 2040. **. Against this...
satnews.com
UPDATE 1: VS03 mission scheduled for lift off after the VS02 mission launch scrubbed during countdown
On December 15, 2022, ATSpace prepared a Kestrel I rocket for the VS02 mission from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in South Australia. During the oxidizer filling process, a leak was detected and the launch preparations were halted — after further investigation, it was determined that the launch should be postponed.
Comments / 0