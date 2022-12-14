The following is an announcement released by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies (“Maxar” or the “Company”), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Advent International (“Advent”), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, in an all-cash transaction that values Maxar at an enterprise value of approximately $6.4 billion. Advent is headquartered in the United States and has a demonstrable track record as a responsible owner of defense and security businesses. Following the close of the transaction, Maxar will remain a U.S.-controlled and operated company.

