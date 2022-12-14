Read full article on original website
Quantum Space receives million$$ investment from Prime Movers Lab
Quantum Space has received a $15 million investment from Prime Movers Lab, a U.S.-based venture capital firm — this investment enables Quantum to start expansion of QuantumNet, a cornerstone project aimed to provide data products and digital services for customers from cislunar space. Quantum plans to close the Series A round of funding by the end of 2022.
Northrop Grumman is turning science fiction into science fact by transmitting solar energy from space to Earth
In the 1940s, science fiction author Isaac Asimov theorized the concept of collecting the sun’s energy in space, then beaming that energy down to Earth. Today, Northrop Grumman’s Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project team is making that science fiction a reality with steady progress towards transmitting solar energy from space to anywhere on Earth. SSPIDR technology can be especially useful in forward operating and contested areas where warfighters need steady power to maintain mission operations.
GHGSat signs with KSAT for satellite constellation operations
GHGSat is partnering with Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) to provide satellite operations and control of their constellation of greenhouse gas monitoring spacecraft — KSAT will operate the current five commercial satellites that are on-orbit. Managing a constellation of satellites requires constant supervision, know-how and dedication. GHGSat, a global leader...
Yahsat releases a new white paper on the evolution of the MENA space and SATCOM Sectors
The global space sector is evolving rapidly, with new and innovative concepts taking centre stage and non-space actors starting to engage with existing and new business models. We have witnessed unprecedented growth in the $469 billion space economy,* which could surge to over $1 trillion by 2040. **. Against this...
Maxar Technologies is acquired for $6.4 billion by private equity firm Advent International … a win-win for all
The following is an announcement released by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies (“Maxar” or the “Company”), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Advent International (“Advent”), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, in an all-cash transaction that values Maxar at an enterprise value of approximately $6.4 billion. Advent is headquartered in the United States and has a demonstrable track record as a responsible owner of defense and security businesses. Following the close of the transaction, Maxar will remain a U.S.-controlled and operated company.
Spire Global preparing to launch six satellites in January of 2023
Spire Global, Inc. will launch six satellites on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (SFS) no earlier than January of 2023. The satellites will demonstrate advancements and new capabilities for Spire’s weather and aviation solutions. Spire will launch two demonstration satellites carrying next-generation Automatic Dependent...
Spaceflight Inc. wraps up 2022 with Transporter 6 to be the 10th launch of the year
Spaceflight Inc., global launch services provider, announced it’s preparing its 10th, and final, launch of 2022. Spaceflight provided the launch and integration services for Kleos Space’s fourth satellite cluster, Observer, through ISISPACE Group on SpaceX’s Transporter 6 rideshare mission. The four Kleos spacecraft are heading to a 525-kilometer Sun Synchronous Orbit aboard a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This launch represents Spaceflight’s 55th launch since its inception.
NASA awards contract for Webb Telescope operations maintenance
NASA has selected Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Redondo Beach, California, to support the James Webb Space Telescope Phase E – Operations and Sustainment contract. The contract is a sole source cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a value of $31,186,099. The period of performance is from December 25 to June 24, 2027.
Rocket Lab’s 1st Electron Mission from U.S. soil for HawkEye 360 moves to December 18th
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. completed their final launch rehearsal for the Electron launch of three, HawkEye 360 satellites in November and was preparing for lift-off on December 7 — however, that launch has now been moved to December 18th, as all important Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NASA paperwork for range activities requires completion before the launch is permitted to occur.
Kratos receives million$$ in initial funding for C5ISR production program
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS) has received an initial $30 million in funding on a potential $250 million Command, Control, Communication, Computing, Combat System Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) program. This new contract is single award to Kratos, a technology company in the National Security market and...
UPDATE 2: SWOT mission launch set for December 16th with online coverage by NASA LIVE TV
NASA, the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales, and SpaceX now are targeting 3:46 a.m. PST on Friday, December 16th, for launch of the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission. After SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket went vertical on the pad at Space Launch Complex 4 East...
UPDATE 1: VS03 mission scheduled for lift off after the VS02 mission launch scrubbed during countdown
On December 15, 2022, ATSpace prepared a Kestrel I rocket for the VS02 mission from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in South Australia. During the oxidizer filling process, a leak was detected and the launch preparations were halted — after further investigation, it was determined that the launch should be postponed.
L3Harris awarded a potential million$$$ contract in support of Enhanced Battlespace ISR
The U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command has awarded L3Harris Technologies a contract worth as much as $886 million to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities for the U.S. Army, Department of Defense and the intelligence community. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract includes a five-year base award with five...
