ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Del. Campbell's wife announces campaign for his seat following his death

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — When Delegate Ronnie Campbell died from cancer on Tuesday, his absence left a hole in the hearts of his family, community and local government. Now his wife is stepping forwards in an attempt to help fill in the gap he left and continue his legacy. On Thursday she announced a campaign to run for his delegate seat.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Student brings BB gun to Yellow Branch Elementary

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents of students at Yellow Branch Elementary received a concerning message Thursday. According to the school, a student brought an Airsoft BB gun to school. But the gun was not loaded, and the student did not have any BBs or cartridges, the school said.
WSET

SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight

(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Watch out for refreeze on roads across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A frigid wintry mix of rain and freezing rain is slowly starting to move out of Virginia on Thursday, but drivers should remain aware of road conditions as lower overnight temperatures could cause wet roads to refreeze. Temperatures are forecasted to drop beginning around 8...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Prince George's County sheriff's officer charged with rape, assault

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County sheriff's deputy was charged with rape stemming from a sexual assault allegation from Oct. 23, 2022, the sheriff's office said. The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) charged Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy