WSET
Virginia mental health providers react to Gov. Youngkin's behavioral services plan
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling for over $230 million to be allocated toward mental health and behavioral services in his proposed budget. One mental health service provider on the Southside thinks it's vital. "It's a much-needed approach as it does seemingly address mental health challenges that we...
WSET
'It is happening today:' Miyares addresses rise in antisemitism at colleges nationwide
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter off to public colleges across the Commonwealth after a disturbing nationwide trend. Miyares sent the letter to address a recent rise of antisemitism at universities across the U.S. According to his letter, a recently released...
WSET
Family of UVA shooting victim D'Sean Perry speaks out for the first time
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WSET) — The family of one of the University of Virginia shooting victims is speaking out for the first time since their son was killed during the Nov. 13 shooting on campus. Happy and Sean Perry, the parents of D’Sean Perry, spoke to the press on...
WSET
First deaf drummer in Fairfax County marching band surprised by Baltimore Marching Ravens
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After hearing about the inspiring story of a Fairfax County Public Schools student who is the first deaf drummer in his band, the Baltimore Marching Ravens recognized Michael Gouin's hard work and musical accomplishments with a gift at a Monday night concert. The high...
WSET
Inmate escapes from Anne Arundel detention center, hides under blanket in car: sheriff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An inmate awaiting trial on kidnapping charges escaped from the detention center in Anne Arundel County by making his way through multiple layers of razor wire, according to the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened yesterday and led to a temporary lockdown of...
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
WSET
'Avoid driving right now': VDOT warns of icy roads in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Friday morning began with black ice on roads across Central Virginia, which has led to what VDOT says are car crashes all throughout the region. Be aware while driving to work or school of ice for your own car, and be cautious around other drivers as well.
WSET
Del. Campbell's wife announces campaign for his seat following his death
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — When Delegate Ronnie Campbell died from cancer on Tuesday, his absence left a hole in the hearts of his family, community and local government. Now his wife is stepping forwards in an attempt to help fill in the gap he left and continue his legacy. On Thursday she announced a campaign to run for his delegate seat.
WSET
Student brings BB gun to Yellow Branch Elementary
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents of students at Yellow Branch Elementary received a concerning message Thursday. According to the school, a student brought an Airsoft BB gun to school. But the gun was not loaded, and the student did not have any BBs or cartridges, the school said.
WSET
Amber Alert canceled after missing Ona girl found safe in Kentucky; mother in custody
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An Amber Alert issued for a 6-year-old Cabell County girl has been cancelled but not before a police chase in Kentucky. Mila Carf was found safely, while her mother Shana Carf is in jail tonight. The Amber Alert was issued 6AM Wednesday morning. 6...
WSET
SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight
(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
WSET
Watch out for refreeze on roads across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A frigid wintry mix of rain and freezing rain is slowly starting to move out of Virginia on Thursday, but drivers should remain aware of road conditions as lower overnight temperatures could cause wet roads to refreeze. Temperatures are forecasted to drop beginning around 8...
WSET
Ahead of I-95 Shutdown anniversary, AAA reminds drivers to be prepared for winter weather
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As we near the one-year anniversary of Virginia’s I-95 shutdown that left motorists stranded along 50 miles of frozen roadway, and with winter weather predicted for the region, AAA is reminding drivers of the importance of being prepared. It was back on January 2...
WSET
New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
WSET
Virginia lawmakers give away FTX campaign donations following arrest of former CEO
(WSET) — Billions of dollars were misappropriated and thousands of investors were defrauded. These are the claims the Department of Justice is making against the international cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and its founder and former CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday night at his home in the Bahamas and...
WSET
Police: Woman fatally shoots 2 Mississippi officers; shooter also dead
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (TND) — Two police officers were shot and killed by an unidentified woman early Wednesday when they responded to a call at a motel, according to authorities. The woman killed herself after shooting officers from the Bay St. Louis Police Department at a Motel 6...
WSET
Winter Advisories and Warnings in place ahead of rain, freezing rain and sleet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — National Weather Service issued advisories and warnings ahead of a strong system heading toward Virginia. Wednesday, late afternoon to early evening, rain begins. As it moves into the highlands and mountains, freezing rain will start for those areas. Ice/freezing rain is forecast for counties along...
WSET
Man shot, killed in road rage incident at gas station parking lot in Southeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man was shot and killed after a road rage incident at a gas station parking lot in southeast D.C. Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place around 2:47 p.m. in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast, MPD said.
WSET
Prince George's County sheriff's officer charged with rape, assault
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County sheriff's deputy was charged with rape stemming from a sexual assault allegation from Oct. 23, 2022, the sheriff's office said. The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) charged Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape...
