ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
SignalsAZ

Arizona State University to Lead AZ Water Innovation Initiative

In November, Arizona State University and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that the university will lead a multi-year Arizona Water Innovation Initiative to provide immediate, actionable, and evidence-based solutions to ensure that Arizona will continue to thrive with a secure future water supply. The Governor has committed resources and has...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Sinema secures $146 million to strengthen Arizona water security

Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema secured over $146 million in water priorities to strengthen Arizona’s water security and future in the Water Resources Development Act, which was included in the annual defense legislation. “Arizona’s future and prosperity depends on our water supply – and I’m proud to secure these...
ARIZONA STATE
riviera-maya-news.com

Arizona ceases container placement along Mexico border

Mexico City, Mexico — The state of Arizona says it has ceased the placement of metal containers along the border with Mexico and that they are willing to “cooperate” in their removal. “The placement of containers as a barrier has always been a temporary solution until the...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row

Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn’t leave a lot of breathing room when the average monthly costs for groceries and healthcare in the U.S. clock in at $411.83 and $431.42 respectively. Although benefits will likely jump significantly in 2023, so too will costs, as inflation hasn’t showed signs of slowing down just yet.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed

Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
SUN CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy