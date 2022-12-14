Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Arizona State University to Lead AZ Water Innovation Initiative
In November, Arizona State University and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that the university will lead a multi-year Arizona Water Innovation Initiative to provide immediate, actionable, and evidence-based solutions to ensure that Arizona will continue to thrive with a secure future water supply. The Governor has committed resources and has...
azbigmedia.com
Sinema secures $146 million to strengthen Arizona water security
Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema secured over $146 million in water priorities to strengthen Arizona’s water security and future in the Water Resources Development Act, which was included in the annual defense legislation. “Arizona’s future and prosperity depends on our water supply – and I’m proud to secure these...
prescottenews.com
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought – Cronkite News
Photo: A rack of hygroscopic flares is loaded onto a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. These flares are used to create rain in summer months. (Photo courtesy of Gary Walker/SOAR) Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt...
12news.com
Arizona mother joins search group in hopes of finding her son in Mexico
PHOENIX — Desperate to find her son, a mother crosses the border every week to join a search group in Sonora, Mexico. “I promised your children that you would come back, that I would bring you back and God will allow it,” said Guadalupe Tello Gastelum, expressing her heartbreak.
arizonasuntimes.com
Protesters Block Construction of Border Wall with Shipping Containers as Biden Administration Sues Arizona
Outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey ordered gaps in the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border patched using shipping containers earlier this year, but protesters are now blocking workers from finishing the project. At the same time, the Biden administration hit Arizona with a lawsuit also attempting to stop the construction. Arizona Attorney...
Arizona gas prices falling ahead of holiday travel
While not wrapped in colorful paper, falling gas prices so near to the holiday driving system feels like a gift.
riviera-maya-news.com
Arizona ceases container placement along Mexico border
Mexico City, Mexico — The state of Arizona says it has ceased the placement of metal containers along the border with Mexico and that they are willing to “cooperate” in their removal. “The placement of containers as a barrier has always been a temporary solution until the...
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
2news.com
Nevada Secretary Of State Issued Subpoena In 2020 Election Investigation
Officials in Clark County received a subpoena as well along with officials in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona. All of the states the DOJ subpoenaed are key battlegrounds that Trump and his allies targeted as they tried to overturn the election.
WIFA may fast-track desalination plant, 'large expenditure of taxpayer dollars' without public comment, lawmakers say
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona water experts have been talking about converting seawater into drinkable water in the abstract, with no timeline for when the theoretical new source of water would become a reality. That reality got a lot closer suddenly on Friday when lawmakers announced a state water authority...
Bureau of Indian Affairs adjusts electric power rates for the San Carlos Irrigation Project in Arizona
News Release U.S. Department of the InteriorBureau of Indian Affairs The Bureau of Indian Affairs today announced final electric power rate increases for the San Carlos Irrigation Project-Power Division for the first time in over 16 years. The final electric power rate increases have been published ...
AOL Corp
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn’t leave a lot of breathing room when the average monthly costs for groceries and healthcare in the U.S. clock in at $411.83 and $431.42 respectively. Although benefits will likely jump significantly in 2023, so too will costs, as inflation hasn’t showed signs of slowing down just yet.
kjzz.org
AZ organizations file lawsuit to challenge constitutionality of Prop. 211
Two Arizona conservative groups have filed a lawsuit to try to keep dark money shielded from the public. The suit comes in response to Proposition 211, which passed with overwhelming support in November. Nearly three out of four Arizona voters approved Prop. 211. The measure aims to expose dark money...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
Owl Takes Surprise Selfie With Arizona DOT Traffic Camera
"We had an early morning friend say hello."
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
Lawsuit filed regarding constitutionality of Arizona Proposition 209, which addressed medical and other debt
On Nov. 8, Arizona voters approved Proposition 209 with 72% of the vote. The citizen-initiated measure is designed to reduce interest rates on debt accrued from receiving healthcare services, as well as increase the value of certain property and assets exempt from debt collection processes. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge...
