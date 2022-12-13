Read full article on original website
Tischler Named Academic All-Ohio by the OCSA
Findlay, Ohio- The Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association released their annual awards Wednesday, December 14. Junior Ellie Tischler was named Academic All-Ohio for her performance in the classroom. Tischler is studying wellness and health promotion in which she carries a 3.62 GPA. Tischler also was awarded Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators in November.
Kijana Caldwell Named All-American by Associated Press
Findlay, Ohio - After proving to be the top safety in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC), and one of the top safeties in the region, senior Kijana Caldwell has earned his spot among the best in the country as he has been named second team all-American by the Associated Press (AP). Caldwell is the only player from the G-MAC, offense or defense, to be named on either first or second team AP All-American.
Faculty recognized with Founders Awards, college honors
Twelve University of Findlay faculty members were honored at a November dinner gala with 2022 Academic Year University Awards for their excellence in teaching, research, and service benefiting students and the community. “We are proud to honor these distinguished faculty members and their achievements,” said Darin Fields, Ph.D., executive vice...
