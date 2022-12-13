Findlay, Ohio - After proving to be the top safety in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC), and one of the top safeties in the region, senior Kijana Caldwell has earned his spot among the best in the country as he has been named second team all-American by the Associated Press (AP). Caldwell is the only player from the G-MAC, offense or defense, to be named on either first or second team AP All-American.

