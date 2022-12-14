Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Alexander “Alex” Lotraris
Alexander “Alex” Lotraris, 82, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Autumn Grove Transitions Health Care Center. He was born January 16, 1940, in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania to the late Gus Lotraris and the late Irene (Crulicki) Tomaras. Alex graduated from Vandergrift High School....
butlerradio.com
Paul David Throm
Paul David Throm, age 70, of Butler; passed away at his residence on Thursday morning, December 15, 2022, following an illness. He is the husband of Denise Throm, Real Estate Agent with Berkshire Hathaway, Butler. Born November 19,1952 in Greensburg, Westmorland County; he was the son of the late George...
wtae.com
The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
wtae.com
Person flown to the hospital following rollover crash in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was flown to the hospital with injuries following a rollover crash in Washington County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Racetrack Road. The vehicle was towed from the scene. There was no initial word on the condition of the person...
This Fox Chapel home is for sale for almost $3M (photos)
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is for sale in Fox Chapel for nearly $3 million. The property is located at The Estate at 15 Hunt Club Lane, and it totals just over three acres in size. The home is listed for $2.89 million with Lori Hummel of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: Former 4-Star Transfer WR Taking Visit to Pittsburgh
Pitt’s wide receiver depth has taken a hit with a few transfer portal entrants, and the room as a whole is looking to be revamped next season. Tiquan Underwood has been living on the recruiting trail lately, looking for high school and college wide receivers who may be able to make an impact next season and beyond. He made a home visit with one potential wideout today.
Marion Twp. man running Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY – Michael Ward, the owner of Mike's Main Street Bar & Grill at 708 Lawrence Ave, bought the business in 2019 just in time for the COVID lockdown. "It was a struggle but takeout was the silver lining; it saved us as it did others," he said.
Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring.
butlerradio.com
Vickie Smith
Vickie Smith, 67, of Butler Township passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 5, 1955 to the late Marion and Betty (Saultz) Deal. Vickie loved to play bingo and also work on her word search books. Above all else, she spent her life as a homemaker to her children and the love of her life, the late Richard Smith. Vickie is survived by her kids Richard (Rita) Smith and Kassandra (Brian) Cornelius; granddaughter Seirria Fowler-Jenkins; great grandchildren Dorothy and Robert. She is also survived by her siblings Bobby Osborne, Betty (Nelson) Speakman, Toby Tobin, Harry Tobin, Barb Brunett, Valerie (Matt) Runyan, and Timmy Deal. Along with her husband, Vickie was preceded in death by Marion Deal Jr., Scott Deal, John and Ricky Osborne. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Cancer survivor launches nonprofit following stranger’s act of kindness
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver County woman has launched a nonprofit organization aimed at providing gifts and support for people as they battle cancer. Robin Redfern told Channel 11 that the idea was generated following a touching encounter she experienced while battling cancer herself. “When I was diagnosed...
sopghreporter.com
South Side Clean Team member needs help
A GoFundMe fundraiser is hoping to raise $3,000 for a man they are calling one of South Side's "silent heroes." A member of the South Side Clean Team, he has been working to make the community a better place by doing the quiet work of cleaning up the streets. According...
Volunteers unpack greenery for annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at local cemetery
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — More than 15,000 wreaths will get placed on the graves of veterans at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies this Saturday. But before that happens, around two dozen volunteers spent Wednesday morning unloading boxes and boxes of greenery to set the stage for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
WFMJ.com
Grove City police investigating damage to ball fields at Memorial Park
Grove City Police are investigating damage at Grove City Memorial Park. According to the release, the damage was in the area of the baseball and softball fields. The damage happened Thursday night into Friday morning. Police say the suspect drove through the grass and caused extensive property damage to the...
cranberryeagle.com
Christmas card reunites birthparents with daughters after 48 years
ZELIENOPLE — Sometimes the best Christmas presents come late. That was the case for Bob and Nancy Hesch, who placed twin daughters up for adoption in October 1971, a couple of weeks after Shadyside Hospital helped deliver them. Pennsylvania state law at the time prevented prospective adoptive parents from entering a hospital to adopt children, so the event occurred outside the building.
Holiday ham giveaway taking place next week in Youngstown
Youngstown City Council members Anita Davis and Lauren McNally will be hosting a Holiday Ham Box Giveaway next week.
WFMJ.com
Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home
State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
27 First News
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.
(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
Winning lottery ticket worth $770K sold at Allegheny County grocery store
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $770,00 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket for Wednesday’s drawing matched all six winning numbers, 3-18-20-26-39-48 to win the jackpot prize. The store that sold the ticket, which was the Giant Eagle at 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, earns...
Man charged after fight outside McFadden’s on Pittsburgh’s North Shore sends officer to hospital
PITTSBURGH — A local man is facing felony assault charges following a fight involving police outside of a North Shore bar that sent a first responder to the hospital. Police were first called to McFadden’s bar for a large fight, but when they arrived it was over. A...
butlerradio.com
Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening
Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
