US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
France 24
Biden administration hits Russia's Wagner military group with new export curbs
The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Wagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia...
France 24
‘A loud blast, then a flash at my window’: FRANCE 24 reports on Kyiv drone attack
Residents of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are relying on petrol-fuelled generators to battle freezing temperatures as Russia continues to pummel the country's critical infrastructure with missile strikes and drone attacks, causing daily power cuts. Our reporters spoke to residents of the Ukrainian capital shortly after their neighbourhood was targeted by a Russian drone.
France 24
Taliban prohibit university educations for Afghan women in latest revocation of rights
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned university education for females nationwide, as the hardline Islamists continue to crush women's right to education and freedom. Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the Taliban have ratcheted up restrictions on all aspects of women's lives, ignoring international outrage.
France 24
Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls
Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the Taliban have ratcheted up restrictions on all aspects of women’s lives, ignoring international outrage. "You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," said a letter issued to all government and private universities, signed by the Minister for Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem.
France 24
Macron attends Middle East meeting in Jordan to discuss region's problems
The French President Emmanuel Macron is at a summit in Jordan at which various regional crises are being discussed. Under particular discussion: the situation in neighbouring Iraq a country that has endured nearly 20 years of turmoil since the US-led invasion which toppled Saddam Hussein. The talks -- which have been dubbed Baghdad II -- follow on from a summit last year in the Iraqi capital which was organised by President Macron. The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell is also there at the talks in Jordan. But it's not just Iraq: Several countries in the region are in the grip of turmoil notably Syria and Lebanon an Iran is now seeing a wave of demonstrations. FRANCE 24's reporter Clovis Casali tells us more.
France 24
UK plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal, court rules
The UK government’s plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal, two High Court judges ruled Monday, in a victory for backers of the controversial policy. But the judges also said the government failed to consider the circumstances of the individuals it tried to deport,...
France 24
Europe's Vega-C rocket fails shortly after lift-off from French Guiana
Europe's new Vega-C rocket was lost shortly after lift-off from French Guiana overnight with two satellites on board, in the latest blow to European space efforts. The launch failure on Tuesday night threatens to ground the Vega-C, which would leave Europe without a short-term way to send satellites into orbit after delays to the Ariane 6 rocket and cancelled Russian cooperation over the Ukraine war.
