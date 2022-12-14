The French President Emmanuel Macron is at a summit in Jordan at which various regional crises are being discussed. Under particular discussion: the situation in neighbouring Iraq a country that has endured nearly 20 years of turmoil since the US-led invasion which toppled Saddam Hussein. The talks -- which have been dubbed Baghdad II -- follow on from a summit last year in the Iraqi capital which was organised by President Macron. The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell is also there at the talks in Jordan. But it's not just Iraq: Several countries in the region are in the grip of turmoil notably Syria and Lebanon an Iran is now seeing a wave of demonstrations. FRANCE 24's reporter Clovis Casali tells us more.

1 DAY AGO