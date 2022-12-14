ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
CNN

Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
France 24

Biden administration hits Russia's Wagner military group with new export curbs

The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Wagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia...
France 24

‘A loud blast, then a flash at my window’: FRANCE 24 reports on Kyiv drone attack

Residents of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are relying on petrol-fuelled generators to battle freezing temperatures as Russia continues to pummel the country's critical infrastructure with missile strikes and drone attacks, causing daily power cuts. Our reporters spoke to residents of the Ukrainian capital shortly after their neighbourhood was targeted by a Russian drone.
France 24

Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls

Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the Taliban have ratcheted up restrictions on all aspects of women’s lives, ignoring international outrage. "You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," said a letter issued to all government and private universities, signed by the Minister for Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem.
France 24

Macron attends Middle East meeting in Jordan to discuss region's problems

The French President Emmanuel Macron is at a summit in Jordan at which various regional crises are being discussed. Under particular discussion: the situation in neighbouring Iraq a country that has endured nearly 20 years of turmoil since the US-led invasion which toppled Saddam Hussein. The talks -- which have been dubbed Baghdad II -- follow on from a summit last year in the Iraqi capital which was organised by President Macron. The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell is also there at the talks in Jordan. But it's not just Iraq: Several countries in the region are in the grip of turmoil notably Syria and Lebanon an Iran is now seeing a wave of demonstrations. FRANCE 24's reporter Clovis Casali tells us more.
France 24

UK plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal, court rules

The UK government’s plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal, two High Court judges ruled Monday, in a victory for backers of the controversial policy. But the judges also said the government failed to consider the circumstances of the individuals it tried to deport,...
France 24

Europe's Vega-C rocket fails shortly after lift-off from French Guiana

Europe's new Vega-C rocket was lost shortly after lift-off from French Guiana overnight with two satellites on board, in the latest blow to European space efforts. The launch failure on Tuesday night threatens to ground the Vega-C, which would leave Europe without a short-term way to send satellites into orbit after delays to the Ariane 6 rocket and cancelled Russian cooperation over the Ukraine war.

