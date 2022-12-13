Read full article on original website
Curley Road To Be Closed For Roundabout Installation
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – An alert for drivers in the eastern Pasco County area. The intersection of Curley Road and Mirada Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Monday, December 19, through Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Crews are installing a roundabout in that location
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19
Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Housing and retail plans for Crystal River old mall site provides more specifics
The future for the site of the shuttered Crystal River Mall came a little more into focus when developers spelled out more specifics for their commercial and residential plans along with a tentative timeline. Spencer Bartram, vice president of Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, gave the Crystal River City Council an...
villages-news.com
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
fox13news.com
Transportation officials making progress on new Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is closing out 2022 with a lot checked off its to-do list for the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project in the Tampa Bay area. The project has come a long way since FOX 13 last checked in on the progress in February....
The Laker/Lutz News
Diverging Diamond sparkles in Central Pasco
The seemingly never-ending Diverging Diamond Interchange Project has wrapped up construction and is operating with its new traffic pattern at the intersection of State Road 56 and Interstate 75 (I-75). Starting back in January 2019, the $33.6-million Central Pasco project hit not only delays, but fell behind schedule and faced...
Weather Blog: NWS confirms EF1 tornado in Pinellas County
A tornado touched down in Pinellas County on Thursday afternoon with winds estimated at 100 mph. Thankfully despite the damage the tornado caused, it wasn’t on the ground for very long, as the preliminary storm survey shows a path of .25 miles in southern Pinellas County near St. Petersburg.
Investigation ongoing after car hit by CSX train in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County are investigating after a train hit a car overnight. The crash happened Tuesday evening near Main Street and Central Avenue. The crash site is not far from Bushnell Elementary School. Deputies say the crash involved a CSX train, but did not...
Lanes reopen after major crash snarls traffic on I-75 north in Wesley Chapel
Traffic has slowed to a crawl on I-75 north after a major crash near Wesley Chapel.
wogx.com
FHP: Florida woman under the influence parks car on train tracks, walks away as train approaches
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested after troopers said she parked her car on train tracks and walked away while under the influence. The car was later hit by an oncoming train. According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk of Lady...
EF 1 tornado knocks tree down into daycare in St. Petersburg, NWS says
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the severe weather that moved through early Thursday afternoon, a large tree fell over on a daycare building.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves countywide property tax for paving projects
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco commissioners approved an ordinance Dec. 6 creating a countywide property tax to pave or repair residential streets rather than making property owners alone pay for the work on a case-by-case basis. The ordinance also calls for county staff to create a rotation for repaving...
The Laker/Lutz News
Union rep says Pasco needs to ask itself: Why are firefighters leaving?
The two new members of the Pasco County Commission had barely warmed up their seats on the board before hearing about the increasing number of the county’s firefighters that are resigning. “In the year 2022 alone, we’ve had 49 resignations, and that number will undoubtedly grow before the end...
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in Florida
Manatees huddle around the opening of Three Sisters Spring in Crystal RiverPhoto byUncovering Florida. If you are waiting for the "right time" to take a trip to see Florida's elusive manatees in the flesh, this weekend may offer the perfect opportunity--as long as the predicted weather forecast holds.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County issues swim advisory for Moon Lake
PASCO COUNTY, FLA- The Pasco County Florida Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Temporary Swim Advisory until further notice for Moon Lake Park. Water samplings were conducted and an advisory is in effect for the beach based on the marine water bacterial indicators that have been recommended by the EPA.
FHP arrests driver involved in Pasco County hit-and-run
The suspect fled the scene of the crash before stopping at a gas station, where he was captured on security cameras with the truck.
click orlando
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco scores 555 manufacturing jobs
The Pasco County Commission has approved an incentive agreement with Gary Plastic Packaging Corp., in a deal expected to result in 555 new manufacturing jobs. The board unanimously approved a total of $983,000 in incentives during its Dec. 6 meeting. The property is located in the Harrod Properties venture, at...
Owner of defunct Florida pool company arrested on fraud charge
Hillary Bello, of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
