Hernando County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19

Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Diverging Diamond sparkles in Central Pasco

The seemingly never-ending Diverging Diamond Interchange Project has wrapped up construction and is operating with its new traffic pattern at the intersection of State Road 56 and Interstate 75 (I-75). Starting back in January 2019, the $33.6-million Central Pasco project hit not only delays, but fell behind schedule and faced...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco approves countywide property tax for paving projects

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco commissioners approved an ordinance Dec. 6 creating a countywide property tax to pave or repair residential streets rather than making property owners alone pay for the work on a case-by-case basis. The ordinance also calls for county staff to create a rotation for repaving...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County issues swim advisory for Moon Lake

PASCO COUNTY, FLA- The Pasco County Florida Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Temporary Swim Advisory until further notice for Moon Lake Park. Water samplings were conducted and an advisory is in effect for the beach based on the marine water bacterial indicators that have been recommended by the EPA.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco scores 555 manufacturing jobs

The Pasco County Commission has approved an incentive agreement with Gary Plastic Packaging Corp., in a deal expected to result in 555 new manufacturing jobs. The board unanimously approved a total of $983,000 in incentives during its Dec. 6 meeting. The property is located in the Harrod Properties venture, at...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

