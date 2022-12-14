Read full article on original website
Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
Pasco sheriff: Murder-suicide sheds light on domestic violence during holiday season
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said a man shot his wife and daughter, then shot himself in Land O'Lakes. Only the child survived. Deputies said it was tragic result of an ongoing domestic situation.
Body found in Tampa Bay under bridge to Davis Islands; TPD investigating
TAMPA, Fla. - Human remains were found in near the bridges going to Davis Islands and Tampa police are trying to determine how the person died. Tampa PD said the deceased adult male was found floating under the Colombia Drive Bridge to Davis Islands after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. A...
Two dead in Pasco murder-suicide, Bay area businesses brace for another Fed rate hike and former Lakeland church gets a bar makeover
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect some patchy fog in the morning on Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will top off near 80 in the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night stay mild, in the upper 60s, with a southeast breeze. Check your hour-by-hour...
Transportation officials making progress on new Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is closing out 2022 with a lot checked off its to-do list for the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project in the Tampa Bay area. The project has come a long way since FOX 13 last checked in on the progress in February....
NWS confirms tornado touched down in St. Pete
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An EF1 tornado touched down in southern Pinellas County Thursday amid a round of severe storms that pummeled much of the Tampa Bay area, the NWS confirmed in a preliminary report to News Channel 8. The weather service said the EF1 Tornado reached wind speeds of approximately 100 mph and […]
PHOTOS: EF-1 tornado confirmed as storms moved through the Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay area is picking up after strong storms came ashore Thursday. With the main line of storms moving through, the Bay area received some impressive rain totals in the realm of 2 to 5 inches between Northern Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando Counties. Outside of that, other areas reported around .75 to 1.5 inches.
Florida woman accused of distributing unapproved new drugs
FLORIDA – A Florida woman has been indicted on charges related to an alleged scheme to distribute unapproved new drugs and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Marina Sievert, 57, of Dunedin, has been charged...
Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M
Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University Area
A woman who lost her apartment when the rent more than doubled.Photo byCourtesy Nicholas Hodgins. Residents of the University Area of Tampa Bay are using their cameras to highlight homelessness and unemployment in their community. The Photo Voice Project is sponsored by the University Area Community Development Corporation. And hopefully it will not only highlight problems but also engage residents and community leaders.
