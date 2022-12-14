ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

mynews13.com

Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
LAND O' LAKES, FL
fox13news.com

Body found in Tampa Bay under bridge to Davis Islands; TPD investigating

TAMPA, Fla. - Human remains were found in near the bridges going to Davis Islands and Tampa police are trying to determine how the person died. Tampa PD said the deceased adult male was found floating under the Colombia Drive Bridge to Davis Islands after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. A...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

NWS confirms tornado touched down in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An EF1 tornado touched down in southern Pinellas County Thursday amid a round of severe storms that pummeled much of the Tampa Bay area, the NWS confirmed in a preliminary report to News Channel 8. The weather service said the EF1 Tornado reached wind speeds of approximately 100 mph and […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

PHOTOS: EF-1 tornado confirmed as storms moved through the Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay area is picking up after strong storms came ashore Thursday. With the main line of storms moving through, the Bay area received some impressive rain totals in the realm of 2 to 5 inches between Northern Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando Counties. Outside of that, other areas reported around .75 to 1.5 inches.
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
niceville.com

Florida woman accused of distributing unapproved new drugs

FLORIDA – A Florida woman has been indicted on charges related to an alleged scheme to distribute unapproved new drugs and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Marina Sievert, 57, of Dunedin, has been charged...
DUNEDIN, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M

Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
PALM HARBOR, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University Area

A woman who lost her apartment when the rent more than doubled.Photo byCourtesy Nicholas Hodgins. Residents of the University Area of Tampa Bay are using their cameras to highlight homelessness and unemployment in their community. The Photo Voice Project is sponsored by the University Area Community Development Corporation. And hopefully it will not only highlight problems but also engage residents and community leaders.
TAMPA, FL

