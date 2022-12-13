Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
My Fellow Millennials Are Sharing The "Boomer" Things They Do And I'm Guilty Of...A Lot Of These
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
Parent Criticized for Forcing Daughter to Visit Mom
"Buddy, every alarm in your head should go on," one user commented. "You need to talk to her, if something is wrong at her mom's place."
Sam's Toy Box: Socially responsible fun
In Friday edition of Sam's Toy Box, we're taking a look at gifts that teach kids about social responsibility.
A Look Back at Beauty in 2022: Ulta Beauty’s Most-loved Products, Who Won TikTok and More
Beauty went big in 2022. For the first time, prestige beauty sales surpassed pre-pandemic 2019 levels, growing to $6 billion for the third quarter, according to The NPD Group. The mass market, too, saw steady increases across categories all year, with the exception of facial skin care sales, which dipped during the third quarter, per NielsenIQ. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Overall, though, looking through year-end data, what emerges is a picture of an evolving landscape in terms of social...
Mom's praise of audiobooks 'post-baby' has parents sharing how it changed their lives
'Audiobooks have helped me regain a part of myself I worried was lost. Let people read however they can.'
Woman Shares Her Own 'Year Book Challenge' After School Reunion 20 Years On
"Life is brutal, I don't want to get old," wrote one TikToker of the video showing how the classmates changed, but another posted, "girls aged like fine wine."
intheknow.com
5-year-old makes mom a ‘leaf sandwich’ in hilarious TikTok
This sweet 5-year-old decided to show his appreciation for his mom by making her a sandwich—out of leaves he found outside!. LeeAnn (@leeannmarie1311) is a parent and TikToker from Wisconsin who shares sweet and funny videos of her kids. LeeAnn’s 5-year-old is extremely sweet, but he might not have a future as a chef. In a hilarious video, LeeAnn shared the sandwich her 5-year-old made for her, which consisted of crackers, cheese, and leaves he found outside!
readingismysuperpower.org
Author Interview (and a Giveaway!): Julie Daines & Meriden Park
Welcome to the Blog + Review Tour for Meriden Park by Julie Daines, hosted by JustRead Publicity Tours! Please join me in welcoming Julie to the blog today to chat about her new Regency romance!. MERIDEN PARK by Julie Daines. GENRE: Historical/Regency Romance/Suspense (Clean & Wholesome) PUBLISHER: Covenant Communications. RELEASE...
momswhothink.com
The Developmental Milestones at 9 months of Age
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Comments / 0