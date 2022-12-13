Read full article on original website
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: Introduction & Honorable Mentions (Staff List)
In 2020, Billboard‘s staff revealed its picks for the greatest pop star of every year dating back to 1981 (the first year of MTV, essentially the birth of the modern pop era), with essays making the case for each as the biggest, brightest and most important star in their solar system that calendar year. After adding BTS as the greatest pop star for 2020, we decided to expand the project a little bit. Last year, we counted down our picks for the 10 greatest pop stars of the year, with full essays for everyone from No. 10 (Bad Bunny) to No. 1 (Taylor...
Alanis Morissette Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Cover
You oughta know that baby Jesus’s birthday is on the way! On Friday, Alanis Morissette released a sweet rendition of the Christmas classic “Little Drummer Boy.” The track opens with a gentle twinkling sound before Morissette’s powerful vocals begin over the song’s classic melody. The track’s silly cover art would’ve placed Morissette at a seemingly tropical nativity scene alongside baby Jesus and Mother Mary. (10/10 photoshopping skills.) The official cover comes three years after she sang the beloved holiday song “You Oughta Know” while busking at an NYC subway station with Jimmy Fallon in 2019. “Nobody knows about this....
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Yusuf / Cat Stevens Wrote for Other Artists
Yusuf / Cat Stevens, born Steven Demetre Georgiou, started playing in pubs and coffee houses in London, slowly establishing himself as an artist in his teens, releasing his debut single, “I Love My Dog,” in 1966, followed by his debut, Matthew and Son, in 1967, which hit the top 10 in the U.K.
Behind The Meaning of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”
In an effort to capitalize on the success of their debut album, Black Sabbath returned to the studio in 1970 to begin working on what would become the follow-up: Paranoid. Generally considered one of the greatest metal records of all time, the album produced a number of Black Sabbath’s most iconic tracks like “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.” The title track earned the band their first Top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart.
Ringo Starr Needed George Harrison’s Help to ‘Sound Like a Genius’ on 1 of His Biggest Solo Songs
George Harrison made Ringo Starr sound like a genius on one of his biggest solo hits.
Live after death: Biggie Smalls 'concert' to be held online Friday
People who never got the chance to see Notorious B.I.G. perform live have a chance to experience what might be the next best thing Friday night.
My Fellow Millennials Are Sharing The "Boomer" Things They Do And I'm Guilty Of...A Lot Of These
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
Fousheé: ‘It’s not acceptable for a Black woman to be angry’
For the past eight weeks, US singer-songwriter Britanny Fousheé has been spending her evenings screaming into the faces of filming teens. She is opening on the 24-year-old multi-instrumentalist Steve Lacy’s world tour, giving audiences waiting for a main act who plays R&B and pop a rude awakening. It’s...
Grammys flashback: Zac Brown Band took Best New Artist in 2010 after Lady Gaga was ruled ineligible
If you look at the 2023 Grammy nominations in the general field, you’ll notice the absence of one of today’s top genres: country music. Despite being one of the most consumed genres in the United States right now, country artists failed to get a nomination. A few American Roots artists did like Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, and Molly Tuttle, but no country album is nominated for Album of the Year, nor is any country song or artist nominated elsewhere in the big four. This genre snub includes one of the most surprising omissions of the year: buzzy new artist Zach...
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Imagine Dragons “Shout Out” Atlantic Records for “Passing” on Band at Awards Show
Dan Reynolds was laughing because he knew he’d proved them wrong. At the recent sixth annual Variety Hitmakers awards brunch, Reynolds chuckled as he shouted out Atlantic Records for “passing” on the band that would become globally famous. “Shout out Atlantic Records,” Reynolds said. “You guys passed...
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Cracks Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Tracks Chart
Metallica's newest song "Lux Æterna" has struck within the Top 10 of Billboard's Twitter-powered Hot Trending Songs chart, landing at No. 6 for the week of Dec. 10. The Billboard Hot Trending Chart, which just rolled out last year, provides a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter from the last week.
