Noisecreep

Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022

We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: Introduction & Honorable Mentions (Staff List)

In 2020, Billboard‘s staff revealed its picks for the greatest pop star of every year dating back to 1981 (the first year of MTV, essentially the birth of the modern pop era), with essays making the case for each as the biggest, brightest and most important star in their solar system that calendar year. After adding BTS as the greatest pop star for 2020, we decided to expand the project a little bit. Last year, we counted down our picks for the 10 greatest pop stars of the year, with full essays for everyone from No. 10 (Bad Bunny) to No. 1 (Taylor...
Rolling Stone

Alanis Morissette Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Cover

You oughta know that baby Jesus’s birthday is on the way! On Friday, Alanis Morissette released a sweet rendition of the Christmas classic “Little Drummer Boy.” The track opens with a gentle twinkling sound before Morissette’s powerful vocals begin over the song’s classic melody. The track’s silly cover art would’ve placed Morissette at a seemingly tropical nativity scene alongside baby Jesus and Mother Mary. (10/10 photoshopping skills.) The official cover comes three years after she sang the beloved holiday song “You Oughta Know” while busking at an NYC subway station with Jimmy Fallon in 2019. “Nobody knows about this....
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”

In an effort to capitalize on the success of their debut album, Black Sabbath returned to the studio in 1970 to begin working on what would become the follow-up: Paranoid. Generally considered one of the greatest metal records of all time, the album produced a number of Black Sabbath’s most iconic tracks like “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.” The title track earned the band their first Top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart.
The Guardian

Fousheé: ‘It’s not acceptable for a Black woman to be angry’

For the past eight weeks, US singer-songwriter Britanny Fousheé has been spending her evenings screaming into the faces of filming teens. She is opening on the 24-year-old multi-instrumentalist Steve Lacy’s world tour, giving audiences waiting for a main act who plays R&B and pop a rude awakening. It’s...
GoldDerby

Grammys flashback: Zac Brown Band took Best New Artist in 2010 after Lady Gaga was ruled ineligible

If you look at the 2023 Grammy nominations in the general field, you’ll notice the absence of one of today’s top genres: country music. Despite being one of the most consumed genres in the United States right now, country artists failed to get a nomination. A few American Roots artists did like Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, and Molly Tuttle, but no country album is nominated for Album of the Year, nor is any country song or artist nominated elsewhere in the big four. This genre snub includes one of the most surprising omissions of the year: buzzy new artist Zach...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster

America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing

Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."

