spectrumnews1.com
State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
13abc.com
Dispute over bonuses for some Lucas County dispatchers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A debate is brewing in Toledo about extra money that emergency dispatchers believed they were getting. Some thought more money was coming, but City leaders say the dispatchers already received it all. It’s a major miscommunication leaving communication workers in the middle. Toledo city council...
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
fcnews.org
Wauseon Board approves tax incentive agreement related to new hotel
Wauseon Exempted Village School Board approved Monday a community reinvestment area and tax incentive donation agreement with Ram Tika Management, LLC. These agreements will allow for Ram Tika Management, LLC to have a 10-year 100% tax abatement in exchange for the company agreeing to donate 15% of their tax savings back to Wauseon Exempted Village School District for the first eight years of the agreement and then 50% of their tax savings in years nine and ten of the agreement.
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Discuss Possible New License Plate Fee; Welcome Newest Port Authority Member
PORT AUTHORITY OATH TAKEN … Stacy Lillard was sworn in to be on the Williams County Port Authority Board at the December 15, 2022 Williams County Commissioners meeting. Present for the swearing in were Commissioners Brian Davis and Lew Hilkert, clerk Anne Retcher, in-coming Commissioner Bart Westfall who had stepped off the Port Authority the night before, and Port Authority Board members Dawn Fitzcharles, Bill Martin, Sean Rupp and Dave Newcomer. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
13abc.com
Water protectors say a proposed salmon farm in Williams County threatens drinking water
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board has approved a $400 million bond for a salmon fishing facility in Williams County, but many locals are not happy with the decision. A group of advocates attended a Port Authority board meeting Thursday morning to talk about how they believe this facility could harm drinking water.
presspublications.com
News Briefs Week Of 12/19/2022
The Lucas County Democratic Party is accepting applications for the vacancy of the Toledo City Council at-large position that will be vacated by District 43 State Representative-Elect Michele Grim. To apply, visit lucascountydemocraticparty.com/screening. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 30. Fatal crash. on turnpike. A New York man was killed...
13abc.com
Toledo bishop calls council plan to provide transportation for abortion ‘outrageous’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Diocese took a stand against a proposed city ordinance that would provide funds to transport women looking for abortions out of state, due to stricter laws in Ohio. “Using funds allocated for COVID recovery to enable the taking of innocent lives and the harming...
Failure in decades-old piping caused north Toledo water system failure, city says
TOLEDO, Ohio — The water main break at Galena and Chase streets in north Toledo on Nov. 28 is now being called a water system failure, according to the city. "It was an actual T-fitting that failed on one end so the plug came out of an end which caused the water leak. It wasn't an actual main break," Ed Moore, the director of public utilities for the city of Toledo, said.
huroninsider.com
Sandusky church sold for $700,000
SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
themirrornewspaper.com
Traffic Flow On Ft. Meigs Memorial Bridge Is Restored To Full Capacity
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — The traffic flow on the Ft. Meigs Memorial Bridge is back to full capacity for the first time in months, thanks to a decision made last Friday by Maumee city officials to remove the temporary cones and allow the full unobstructed flow of traffic traveling from Perrysburg into uptown Maumee.
13abc.com
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
TOLEDO, Ohio - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes pleaded guilty to criminal charges against them. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes changed their pleas on bribery and extortion charges to guilty on Friday. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper...
presspublications.com
Letters To The Editor Week Of 12/19/2022
Editor’s note: Bishop Daniel E. Thomas issued the following statement regarding a pending vote by Toledo City Council. It is outrageous to learn that an amendment to ordinance 530-21 has been proposed to Toledo City. Council and will be voted on Dec. 20, which would allocate $100,000 from COVID...
thevillagereporter.com
November Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for November 2022, with November 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 316 (138); domestic 11 (12), civil 10 (16), criminal 17 (10), miscellaneous 1 (0), Judgment Liens 277 (100), and Appeals 0 (O) with a total of fees collected being $12,172.67 ($16,765.64).
'We're very serious on demanding a fair contract': USW, UAW picket outside Hollywood Casino
TOLEDO, Ohio — In front of Hollywood Casino in Toledo on Wednesday night, United Auto Workers and United Steel Workers members wanted to send a message, projecting "FAIR CONTRACT NOW!" on the casino's facade. UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty said the message lets their "brothers and sisters that...
Safety concerns prompt Toledo firefighters to fight many vacant house fires from outside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighters did not find bodies inside a Chase Street home when it burned earlier this month because fire crews routinely fight vacant house fires from outside to keep firefighters safe, Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said Friday morning. Armstrong scheduled a news conference Friday after...
presspublications.com
Super National Pull of the Year Award presented
On Dec. 3, the Northwestern Ohio Tractor Puller’s Association (NWOTPA,) promoter of the National Tractor Pulling Championships (NTPC) in Bowling Green, was presented with the Super Grand National Puller of the Year Award from the National Tractor Pulling Association (NTPA), its sanctioning body, in Columbus. The award was sponsored...
presspublications.com
Ottawa County: 11 indicted by grand jury
Eleven persons were indicted by an Ottawa County grand jury during a recent session, according to James VanEerten, prosecuting attorney for the county. -David Lamparelli, Euclid, was charged with one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third degree felonies. He was arrested after a traffic stop earlier this month.
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
